Miami makes Top 5 list of cities expected to have the highest rents in 2023
Florida - According to online realtor Zumper, Miami is expected to be in the top 5 most expensive cities to rent in in 2023.
Zumper says there's five cities where rent prices are predicted to cost the most next year, with New York City taking the #1 spot and Miami coming in at #5.
Crystal Chen, a Zumper spokesperson, says "in February 2021, Miami ranked as the 14th-most expensive rental market. By March 2022, it became the fourth-most expensive market in the country. It's held on to the No. 4 spot since then."
Chen says the median rent in Miami has jumped 64% from 2020 to 2022.
Here's a look at cities where rent is expected to be most expensive for a one-bedroom home, as well as price trends for each:
1) New York City
- Median rent in December 2022: $3,738
- Median rent in December 2020: $2,399
- Percent change: 56%
2) Jersey City, New Jersey
- Median rent in December 2022: $3,102
- Median rent in December 2020: $1,825
- Percent change: 70%
3) Boston
- Median rent in December 2022: $3,009
- Median rent in December 2020: $2,143
- Percent change: 40%
4) San Francisco
- Median rent in December 2022: $2,975
- Median rent in December 2020: $2,668
- Percent change: 12%
5) Miami
- Median rent in December 2022: $2,705
- Median rent in December 2020: $1,647
- Percent change: 64%
Chen says with many markets in Florida, Miami has seen an influx of new residents in the past couple of years.
And 2023 is expected to be no different.
