Miami makes Top 5 list of cities expected to have the highest rents in 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Florida - According to online realtor Zumper, Miami is expected to be in the top 5 most expensive cities to rent in in 2023.

Zumper says there's five cities where rent prices are predicted to cost the most next year, with New York City taking the #1 spot and Miami coming in at #5.

Crystal Chen, a Zumper spokesperson, says "in February 2021, Miami ranked as the 14th-most expensive rental market. By March 2022, it became the fourth-most expensive market in the country. It's held on to the No. 4 spot since then."

Chen says the median rent in Miami has jumped 64% from 2020 to 2022.

Here's a look at cities where rent is expected to be most expensive for a one-bedroom home, as well as price trends for each:

1) New York City

Median rent in December 2022: $3,738

Median rent in December 2020: $2,399

Percent change: 56%

2) Jersey City, New Jersey

Median rent in December 2022: $3,102

Median rent in December 2020: $1,825

Percent change: 70%

3) Boston

Median rent in December 2022: $3,009

Median rent in December 2020: $2,143

Percent change: 40%

4) San Francisco

Median rent in December 2022: $2,975

Median rent in December 2020: $2,668

Percent change: 12%

5) Miami

Median rent in December 2022: $2,705

Median rent in December 2020: $1,647

Percent change: 64%

Chen says with many markets in Florida, Miami has seen an influx of new residents in the past couple of years.

And 2023 is expected to be no different.