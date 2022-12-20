ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed amendment would declare Oklahoma as sovereign state, voters would decide

 3 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Senator Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) has filed an amendment that would declare Oklahoma as a sovereign state.

If the amendment is passed by the legislature, Oklahomans would vote on the measure during the next election.

“For far too long, the federal government has trampled on state sovereignty,” Dahm said. “This proposal is an attempt to restore balance between the state and the feds.”

In theory, a sovereign state is represented by a singular government. The amendment states that, “The State of Oklahoma is an inseparable sovereign state, a part of the Federal Union known as the United States of America, and the Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land and any laws to the contrary are null, void, and of no effect in this state.”

In a press release, Sen. Dahm says that the states are not subservient to the federal government. “The states created the federal government, gave it the power that it does have, and reserved the remainder to themselves,” said Dahm.

On Monday, Sen. Dahm filed multiple bills that is described as “preventing and disincentivizing illegal immigration.”

The 2023 legislative session begins in February.

