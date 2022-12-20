Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Research: BTC is now cheaper than the all-in-sustaining cost of mining BTC
The cost of Bitcoin (BTC) is now cheaper than the cost of mining one Bitcoin, according to the Difficulty Regression Model. As per data obtained from Glassnode, the current cost of mining one Bitcoin is $18.8k, whereas the cost of one Bitcoin is $16,5771.8. The Difficulty Regression Model is considered...
cryptoslate.com
FTX attempts to maintain ownership of Robinhood shares in court
FTX and Alameda Research are attempting to secure ownership of Robinhood stock worth over $440 million, based on a court filing dated Dec. 22. According to the text of the filing, Emergent Fidelity Technologies currently holds about 56 million Robinhood shares (HOOD). Emergent Fidelity Technologies is 90% owned by Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX and controller of Alameda.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin closes year with 26th largest market cap globally
Bitcoin (BTC) heads into the Christmas period with the 26th largest market cap at $324.68 billion, just below Mastercard with $328.35 billion. Ethereum (ETH), on the other hand, ranks 77th on the list with a $147.60 billion market cap, while Tesla loses its place amongst the top 10 and places 13th with $395.82 billion.
cryptoslate.com
Public BTC mining companies face $4B in liabilities, Core Scientific leads the pack
Public Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies collectively have liabilities that amass to over $4 billion, according to Hashrate Index. Owing the most in liabilities, Core Scientific debt sat at approximately $1.3 billion on Sept. 30, according to a company statement. The BTC mining industry has seen significant fluctuations during this bear...
cryptoslate.com
Twitter integrates Bitcoin, Ethereum price charts into feeds
Twitter has introduced live market charts for the two largest cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin and Ethereum — as of Dec. 21. Searching for “$BTC” or “$ETH” on the social media site now returns a chart that displays up-to-date price data for the relevant cryptocurrency. The...
cryptoslate.com
DeFi platforms across blockchains hold $69.95B in TVL – 65.6% locked on Ethereum
Total Value Locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms stood at $69.95 billion as of Dec. 23. Ethereum-based DeFi projects have a combined TVL of $45.96 billion — 65.6% of all TVL in DeFi across crypto, according to data from DeFiLlama. BNB chain has the second largest amount of...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin balances on exchanges are shrinking and Binance is no exception
The collapse of FTX left a gaping hole in the crypto market. The failed exchange accounted for a significant chunk of the global trading volume and kept Binance from becoming the de facto ruler of the market. With FTX now gone, Binance took the throne and became the largest and...
cryptoslate.com
Deribit transferred 10,000 ETH to an Alameda address in the past 10 days
Data from Etherscan showed that a Deribit 9-labeled address has transferred a total of 10,000 ETH to an address associated with Alameda Research. The address held a total of 12,812.6 ETH at press time. The 10,000 ETH was broken into five transactions of 2,000 ETH, with the first one sent...
cryptoslate.com
Germany-based Bitcoin miner Northern Data forecasts €190M revenue for 2022
Bitcoin miner Northern Data, based out of Germany, anticipates revenue of €190-194 million ($201.4 million to $205.64 million) for the year 2022. Information has been made public by Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO of Northern Data, in a shareholders letter on Dec. 21. At the midpoint range, the expected revenue exceeded the previous year’s €189.9 million ($194.934 million) by 1.11%.
cryptoslate.com
SEC filing declares FTT a security in FTX case development
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its filing against Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, said that the FTX’s exchange token (FTT) is considered a security, given that it was sold as an investment contract. According to the Howey test, which is used by the SEC to classify security...
cryptoslate.com
OKX publishes second Proof-of-Reserves update, commits to report monthly
Leading crypto exchange OKX has published the second update of its proof-of-reserves (PoR), with a promise to update on a monthly basis. Following the collapse of FTX, crypto exchanges including OKX and Binance have moved to improve their transparency by publishing PoR reports. OKX published the first version of its...
cryptoslate.com
Adoption grows as more than $7T settled with stablecoins in 2022
The ongoing bear market did little to curb the rising use of stablecoins. On the contrary, dollar-pegged coins like USDT and USDC saw a parabolic growth in market cap this year, becoming a defacto settlement currency of the crypto industry. Following the collapse of Terra and its algorithmic stablecoin UST,...
cryptoslate.com
CleanSpark mined 3,750 BTC in FY’22, BTC reserves down 40% since January
CleanSpark’s hash rate hit 6 EH/s on Dec. 21, compared to 2 EH/s on Dec. 31, 2021 — marking a 3x increase on an annual basis. The company hit its year-end goal for the hash rate and said it expects to hit 16 EH/s by the end of 2023.
cryptoslate.com
November 2022 GameFi Report
Despite one of the worst possible events happening in November—the complete collapse of the world’s largest crypto company—the GameFi market did not fall significantly compared to October. This may indicate that the market, barring a systemic collapse, has reached a limit of its downside risk. Nevertheless, decreasing...
cryptoslate.com
BNB Chain unique wallets surpass Ethereum, becomes largest L1 blockchain
Unique addresses on the BNB Chain crossed 230 million, surpassing Ethereum and becoming the “largest layer 1 blockchain in the world,” according to a company statement. Meanwhile, the network also witnessed “record-breaking highs” in transactional volume — reaching 9.8 million transactions in May. Growth despite...
cryptoslate.com
Is Coinbase stock undervalued? Analysts divided
With the crypto industry struggling through a record bear market situation, one asset that has polarized analysts is Coinbase stock which has fallen to new lows. Bitwise Invest Chief investment officer Matt Hougan thinks Coinbase stock is undervalued despite falling significantly in 2022. According to Hougan, Coinbase raised money at...
cryptoslate.com
GMX ranks as best performing crypto during devastating bear market
The GMX token is only down -23% since reaching its all-time high on Jan. 16, making it the best-performing cryptocurrency (excluding stablecoins) in this bear market. GMX is the utility and governance token of the decentralized GMX spot and perpetual exchange. As a DEX, trading on GMX is supported by...
cryptoslate.com
Tornado Cash developer seeks $240K salary to resurrect protocol
A Tornado Cash developer identified as “Gozzy” has initiated a proposal to receive $240,000 in remuneration to continue development activities on the sanctioned mixing protocol. Gozzy wrote:. “Given the lack of assistance at hand, the complexity of the technology, and the potential legal litigations that may arise from...
cryptoslate.com
Armanino defends its past FTX.US audits
A top Armanino executive defended auditing work that his company performed for FTX.US during an interview published by the Financial Times on Dec. 23. Armanino’s chief operating officer, Chris Carlberg, suggested that the company felt assured about its quality of services to the American branch of FTX. Carlberg stated:
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Dogecoin leads the top 10 for second consecutive day
Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $1.51 billion and currently stands at $812.93 billion — up 0.18%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market caps grew 0.08% to $324.28 billion and 0.4% to $149.70 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies traded essentially flat with...
Comments / 0