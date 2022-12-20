ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

QAnon members in Japan sentenced for breaking into Covid vaccination centers

Several members of a QAnon group in Japan were sentenced by a Tokyo court on Thursday for breaking into multiple Covid vaccination centers, according to CNN affiliate TV Asahi. The five defendants were members of YamatoQ, an offshoot of the larger QAnon conspiracy theory that originated in the United States...
Strategies for getting where you want to go for the holidays

Thousands of Thursday and Friday flights have already been canceled as holiday travelers try to make their way to their destinations. Chicago O’Hare and Denver International airports were seeing the most cancellations on Thursday, according to data from flight tracking site FlightAware, while many of Friday’s cancellations were affecting Detroit Metropolitan Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York.
Pigs are the latest casualty of Germany’s energy crisis

Pig herds in Germany have shrunk to a record low as producers battle soaring input costs, adding to the list of German industries hobbled by the energy crisis. Pig stocks and the number of pig farm farms fell “because of the persistently difficult economic situation,” the German Federal Statistics Office (Destatis) said in a Wednesday press release, adding that a sharp increase in energy, fertilizer and feed costs had pushed production costs higher.

