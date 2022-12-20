Read full article on original website
Holiday toy giveaway held at Lanier High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas won’t be canceled for many of Jackson’s youngest neighbors thanks to local schools and organizations who organized toy drives and other holiday giveaways. The event was hosted at the Lanier High School (LHS) gymnasium on Friday, December 23. Nearly 300 families registered for the toy giveaway. Families from the Georgetown, […]
thesource.com
The XXXTentacion Foundation Intervene In Jackson, Mississippi’s Water And Medical Crisis
XXXtencation has been trending lately, as his trial is set to begin in January. A lot has been said about the rapper but what many people do not know is that X had goals and dreams that he didn’t get to see come to fruition.. One of those was the foundation he created to assist those in need. His mother is continuing his dream through various initiatives.
WLBT
Here are 8 overnight shelters open in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As an arctic cold front is expected to hit central and southwest Mississippi on Thursday, Stewpot Community Services is releasing its available shelters open Thursday. Temperatures as low as 10 degrees are expected to last throughout the weekend. Stewpot says it’s coordinating efforts with sister agencies...
vicksburgnews.com
Singer West Love is coming to Vicksburg Dec. 30
Music artist West Love will be in Vicksburg on Dec. 30. 2022 at The Hut. West Love, a native of Valdosta, Georgia, found her ability to sing at a young age and eventually began to perform with “The 478 Band.”. Opening for artists like Pokey Bear, Tucka, Bobby Rush,...
An Adorable 2-Year-Old Little Girl Disappeared & Her Family Moved Away Ending All Contact With The Police
Myra Lewis and mother Ericka LewisPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 1, 2014, Ericka Lewis left her home between 10:30 am to 11:00 am on Mount Pilgrim Road in Camden, Mississippi. Her two daughters were in the front yard playing, and Ericka told the girls to go inside with her father, Gregory Lewis. Gregory was inside taking care of their one-month-old sister, according to WLBT.
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, December 23
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
WLBT
Parents of slain woman host toy drive in her honor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grieving parents who lost their daughter to gun violence in the capital city more than a year ago are now working to keep her memory alive. On Tuesday, they hosted “Angel Kay’s Toy Drive” in honor of their slain daughter. Kaylin Banyard, 21,...
Mississippians question shopping safety after recent shootings
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Central Mississippi has experienced two grocery store shootings this week. Mississippians say they’re getting more concerned about their safety while shopping, especially with holiday shopping still going on. On Sunday, December 18, the City of Jackson experienced a store parking lot shooting that took place at the Kroger store on I-55 […]
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
Jackson neighbors experience water issues ahead of freeze
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Jackson neighbors are already having issues with their water before the cold weather has even arrived. Neighbors on Azalea Drive woke up Thursday morning with water beginning to flood their street, driveways and yards. According to neighbors, this is not the first time Azalea Drive has suffered flooding. With freezing […]
vicksburgnews.com
VPD’s Bobby Jones promoted to lieutenant
The Vicksburg Police Department has promoted Bobby Jones from sergeant to lieutenant. Jones, a 22-year veteran with the VPD, has served the Vicksburg community proudly ever since joining the VPD in the year 2000. In 2009, he received the Buckle-Up For Life Award, when he was among the top officers...
WAPT
Hypothermia possible as temperatures drop in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Medical professionals say thefreezing weather expected in Mississippi can cause hypothermia. The condition happens when body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Common symptoms of hypothermia are uncontrollable shivering and movements, almost like acting drunk. Brennan Vaughn, a physician assistant at American Family Care shared the best...
WLBT
Jackson seeking bids to demolish Casa Grande apartment complex... again
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is again seeking bids to tear down an abandoned apartment complex in South Jackson. The city began advertising for bids to tear down the Casa Grande apartments at the corner of Terry Road and Sykes Road. The apartments have been empty for years.
WLBT
Morning fire in Jackson destroys one home, damages other
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of a cold front, an early morning fire at Fairbanks and Lamar Street destroyed one home and badly damaged another. No injuries were reported. By the time a Jackson Fire Department crew arrived at about 4:30 a.m., one house was fully engulfed and...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Residents, Jackson Water System Vulnerable As ‘Scary’ Freeze Arrives
Temperatures across Mississippi are expected to drop into the teens and even single digits overnight Thursday with highs below freezing in some areas on Friday, raising concerns about safety and infrastructure statewide, including the capital city’s water system. Forecasts say temperatures will remain in the 30s Fahrenheit and below throughout the weekend.
WAPT
Cold front dropped Mississippi temperatures to frigid levels
JACKSON, Miss. — A strong cold front will bring brutal cold temperatures to Mississippi through Christmas weekend. No travel impacts are expected from this. Dangerous cold air will settle in with lows Friday ranging from the single digits north to the mid-teens south. Real feel temperatures will be below zero.
Jackson shelters open overnight due to freezing temperatures
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an arctic cold front moving into Mississippi on Thursday, December 22, shelters in Jackson will open their doors to those in need. The following shelters will be open during the overnight hours when temperatures are below freezing: For those who would like to help those in need over the next […]
WAPT
The town of Terry has a new police chief
TERRY, Miss. — The town of Terry will have a swearing-in ceremony for its new chief, and it's a familiar face. Former Jackson Police Department investigator and interim police chief Anthony Moore is taking over the top spot. He has been working in Terry as assistant chief for more...
WLBT
Jackson announces garbage collection hours for Christmas and New Year’s
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In observance of Christmas and New Year’s, the City of Jackson has a new holiday garbage pickup schedule. Leaders say garbage collection in Jackson will be suspended on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2. Services will resume on Thursday, December 29, and Thursday, January...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy of Jackson. She is five foot three inches tall, weighing 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. MBI says she was last seen Tuesday, October 25, around 6 p.m....
