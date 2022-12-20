ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauricio Umansky Shares The Pact The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Husbands Have

By JLP
 3 days ago
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is arguably one of Bravo’s best shows right now. Yes, they bring the glamour, but they also bring some of the most heated fights the series has seen. The earlier years relied heavily on Kim Richards and Kyle Richard’s scandalous fights about Kim’s sobriety . After Kim left the show, the drama shifted more to the other girls , although Kyle still stayed in the mix.

The last few seasons of the show have been labeled as “dark” by some of the fans. Denise Richard’s being bullied off the show and this season’s drama with Kathy Hilton has been so tense that even Bravo has decided to take a short “pause” and let the ladies regroup.

With so much fighting, you’d think that the ladies’ complicated relationships would have an impact on the husbands of the show as well. According to Reality Blurb! , Mauricio Umansky revealed on the podcast Side Piece With Melissa Pfeister that the men on the show have a mutual understanding: don’t get involved.

Mauricio told Melissa that the husbands “don’t let” the drama “get” to them. “They’re gonna go up and down. They’re gonna have to get back together because they have to film again. So at the end of the day, it’s part of the game, but we’ve all just decided that we’re not gonna participate on that,” he said.

Since Mauricio is the husband to the show’s longest-running Housewife, there must be some stress that comes with always being involved in the series’ biggest stories. Mo shared that he and Kyle have the discussion, and his opinion clearly differs from hers.

RELATED: Mauricio Umansky Gives An Update On Where Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Stand Today

“We talk about it all the time and the truth is, it’s a bit of a toxic show,” he said. “There’s no question about that, right? So many people have opinions and it’s their obsession [so] you kinda just have to tune everything out, go about your business, entertain people and keep living life and not let it get to you,” he added.

It’s actually really interesting hearing him say that. Because Bethenny Frankel got an ear full from Bravo’s Andy Cohen about her comments regarding the show’s toxicity. To hear another star of the show say the same thing adds some validity to it. All in all, Mauricio made it clear that he’s there to vibe with the husbands, and that’s it.

“The husbands on [ RHOBH ] are pretty authentic, so I get along with all of them really well, and [RHOBH], I think more than some of the other ones, it’s really about the women, and we’re just in the background and having fun and being supportive,” Mo said. “But I developed some amazing friendships. PK [Kemsley] , and Harry [Hamlin] , they’ve become really good friends of mine. I love them, and they’re just great people.”

Mo continued, “One thing that I do is not get caught up in the B.S. I just let it go.” He definitely has a laid-back approach to most things, so this is not surprising. “You start getting caught up on it, you start driving yourself bananas. You just can’t. If I got caught up in it, I wouldn’t be able to build the business I built,” he stated. “There’s no way I’d have the mentality to do it.”

Although RHOBH isn’t airing right now, it’s likely that we’ll get more of Mauricio in Season 13, whenever that arrives.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE HUSBANDS’ RULE ON RHOBH? DO YOU THINK THIS IS A SMART MOVE?

[Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

The post Mauricio Umansky Shares The Pact The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Husbands Have appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

Reedie
2d ago

I like the show for some odd reason ,those women give Hollywood a bad name , they have no class and they behave worse than the teens on reality shows .I am a people watcher so think I’m trying to figure out what makes people tick .

Reply
2
