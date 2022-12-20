Read full article on original website
REDNECK PROUD
3d ago
So what’s new??? They won’t even enforce the NEW laws… truck squatters, loud exhaust, over bright headlights. BLUE headlights, led light bars!!!🤦♂️
Chronicle
Though NC governor maintains veto power, activists and physicians remain wary of future of abortion access
Ahead of the midterm elections, student groups and physicians were preparing for the possibility of an abortion ban in North Carolina. But after Republicans fell just one House seat short of a supermajority, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper held onto his veto power over bills that pass the General Assembly. After all the votes were counted, Gov. Cooper still holds veto power over Republican backed bills from the legislative branch.
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina cookie cops stifle holiday cheer
Shoppers come to Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro for the experience as much as the food. Immigrants from Sudan, Pakistan, France, and other parts of the world gather with local growers in the parking lot at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to sell fresh produce and homemade dishes. Some vendors bring...
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
WXII 12
15 Christmas facts you should know about North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is very much a North Carolina thing, and it’s big business for the state. In fact, the state is pretty much considered the North Pole of Christmas trees, but that’s not all. Find out about what makes the season so special in North Carolina.
irvineweekly.com
North Carolina ‘s Weirdest Laws
Have you ever heard of a bizarre or outdated law that you thought had been long forgotten? Believe it or not, these weird laws still exist, and some are even still enforced in many countries around the world. From the United States to the United Kingdom, there are plenty of strange laws still on the books that you may not be aware of. From banning the sale of margarine in Wisconsin to criminalizing the possession of more than two dices in London, these laws are downright weird and often make you wonder why they were ever put on the books in the first place. Here is a look at some of the weird laws still on the books around the world and in the U.S.
Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains
(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal Year 2022, or.38% of the state’s population, with a current estimate of 4,240,137 people. ...
NC General Assembly to revisit medical marijuana bill
While the bill got bipartisan support, Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives never considered it in a committee or brought it up for a vote.
More than 1/3 of NC counties now orange or yellow on CDC’s COVID-19 map
More than one-third of North Carolina’s counties have either high or medium levels of COVID-19 in their communities, according to the numbers used to create a key color-coded federal map.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Residents Spending $231/month on utility bills, and $2,115/month on all household bills
As we enter into the thick of winter, a new report has been released that examines how much Americans spend on utility bills (including electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling) each month. The report, which looks at utility bills from both a local and national perspective, found the following:
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
North Carolina price-gouging law now in effect after State of Emergency declared, Attorney General says
North Carolina's price-gouging law is now in effect, Attorney General Josh Stein announced, one day after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) declared a State of Emergency with freezing weather on the horizon.
North Carolina organizations spread awareness as biased-based incidents escalate
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — December is Universal Human Rights Month, and local organizations are promoting the importance of human rights for everyone, regardless of who you are. “Biased-based incidents continue to escalate. attacks against the LGBTQ community, anti-Semetic attacks, attacks against undocumented people,” said Mark Rasdorf, the director of the Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center […]
Family of missing Madalina Cojocari pens handwritten note, ‘devastated’ as search continues in North Carolina
The family of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished in Cornelius, North Carolina, wrote a personal message asking the public for help in the search.
Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
Critics say $42.3M in North Carolina housing grants will have 'limited impact'
(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grants this week for low- and moderate-income housing, though some believe a better approach may be more fruitful. The North Carolina Department of Commerce on Dec. 19 announced 27 local governments will receive 30 Community Development Block Grants totaling $42.3 million, including $5 million set aside by the General Assembly for non-housing community development projects in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties through the Rural Community Development Fund. ...
Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight
Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.
WWEEK
The Governor Pardons Larry Muzzy, One of the First Teenagers Incarcerated Under Measure 11
Among the approximately 45,000 pardons Gov. Kate Brown has issued in the past month, one is of particular significance to WW readers. Brown has pardoned Larry Muzzy, the subject of a WW profile two years ago (“Larry Muzzy’s History,” Nov. 11, 2020). Muzzy, now 42 and living in Charleston, S.C., was one of the first teenagers in Oregon incarcerated under Measure 11 when he was convicted of first-degree robbery in 1997 at age 17.
triad-city-beat.com
After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 20. Story by Robert Zullo. Recent North Carolina attack helps spur new national initiative. Less than two weeks after gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, knocking out power to about 45,000 people, federal regulators have ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers.
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
