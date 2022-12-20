ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 3

REDNECK PROUD
3d ago

So what’s new??? They won’t even enforce the NEW laws… truck squatters, loud exhaust, over bright headlights. BLUE headlights, led light bars!!!🤦‍♂️

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Though NC governor maintains veto power, activists and physicians remain wary of future of abortion access

Ahead of the midterm elections, student groups and physicians were preparing for the possibility of an abortion ban in North Carolina. But after Republicans fell just one House seat short of a supermajority, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper held onto his veto power over bills that pass the General Assembly. After all the votes were counted, Gov. Cooper still holds veto power over Republican backed bills from the legislative branch.
COLORADO STATE
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina cookie cops stifle holiday cheer

Shoppers come to Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro for the experience as much as the food. Immigrants from Sudan, Pakistan, France, and other parts of the world gather with local growers in the parking lot at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to sell fresh produce and homemade dishes. Some vendors bring...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

15 Christmas facts you should know about North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is very much a North Carolina thing, and it’s big business for the state. In fact, the state is pretty much considered the North Pole of Christmas trees, but that’s not all. Find out about what makes the season so special in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
irvineweekly.com

North Carolina ‘s Weirdest Laws

Have you ever heard of a bizarre or outdated law that you thought had been long forgotten? Believe it or not, these weird laws still exist, and some are even still enforced in many countries around the world. From the United States to the United Kingdom, there are plenty of strange laws still on the books that you may not be aware of. From banning the sale of margarine in Wisconsin to criminalizing the possession of more than two dices in London, these laws are downright weird and often make you wonder why they were ever put on the books in the first place. Here is a look at some of the weird laws still on the books around the world and in the U.S.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains

(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal Year 2022, or.38% of the state’s population, with a current estimate of 4,240,137 people. ...
OREGON STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina organizations spread awareness as biased-based incidents escalate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — December is Universal Human Rights Month, and local organizations are promoting the importance of human rights for everyone, regardless of who you are. “Biased-based incidents continue to escalate. attacks against the LGBTQ community, anti-Semetic attacks, attacks against undocumented people,” said Mark Rasdorf, the director of the Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WCNC

Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Center Square

Critics say $42.3M in North Carolina housing grants will have 'limited impact'

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grants this week for low- and moderate-income housing, though some believe a better approach may be more fruitful. The North Carolina Department of Commerce on Dec. 19 announced 27 local governments will receive 30 Community Development Block Grants totaling $42.3 million, including $5 million set aside by the General Assembly for non-housing community development projects in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties through the Rural Community Development Fund. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WWEEK

The Governor Pardons Larry Muzzy, One of the First Teenagers Incarcerated Under Measure 11

Among the approximately 45,000 pardons Gov. Kate Brown has issued in the past month, one is of particular significance to WW readers. Brown has pardoned Larry Muzzy, the subject of a WW profile two years ago (“Larry Muzzy’s History,” Nov. 11, 2020). Muzzy, now 42 and living in Charleston, S.C., was one of the first teenagers in Oregon incarcerated under Measure 11 when he was convicted of first-degree robbery in 1997 at age 17.
OREGON STATE
triad-city-beat.com

After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 20. Story by Robert Zullo. Recent North Carolina attack helps spur new national initiative. Less than two weeks after gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, knocking out power to about 45,000 people, federal regulators have ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy