ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas Man Allegedly Strikes Aunt With Shovel Over Argument About Shoes

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0x4z_0jp7tItG00
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

A Texas man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting his aunt with a shovel over an argument about shoes.

It all went down in the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow in San Antonio in July, NEWS4SA reports. Jesse Maldonado stopped by his aunt's house to retrieve a pair of shoes he left in the backyard over the weekend.

He discovered his shoes were "torn up and damaged by the family dogs" and became "enraged." He began to scream and that's when his aunt grabbed a shovel to block him from coming inside the house.

Maldonado reportedly took the shovel from his aunt's hands and hit her in the face with it.

The 32-year-old man tried to flee the neighborhood but was eventually arrested. He's facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The aunt's condition is unknown.

More Texas crime news

Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma

Texas Man Caught Red (Wine) Handed Breaking Into House, Raiding Fridge

Texas Couple Wanted A Ride But Ended Up Behind Bars Instead

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway

Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives caught in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives was arrested last week in San Antonio after being on the run for more than a year. Izeal Clevon Sullivan, 37, had been wanted on a parole violation warrant since August 2021, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Human remains found in west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar says a human skull was found in west Bexar County this week. BCSO reported the skull was found Thursday night. But, due to the weather, search efforts were delayed. It was found in the 7900 block of Serro Medina which is near Loop 1604 and Macdona Lacoste. A specialized team is now conducting a search for additional remains, BCSO said.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mom continues search for missing daughter, Help Us Find: Crystal Lopez

SAN ANTONIO -- The search continues more than five years later for Crystal Lopez. "It's really heartbreaking especially during the holidays the family is not the same especially her son who is really missing his mom, " said Margarita Gomez. Gomez says her daughter's disappearance has taken a physical and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

CLEAR Alert issued for missing San Antonio-area man

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing man in the San Antonio area. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for 24-year-old Malik Johnson, who was last seen Dec. 22 at noon in the 7400 block of Kitty Hawk Road near Universal City. Johnson...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a store on the West Side. According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD: Road rage caused big rig to crash into house

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department think an angry driver caused a big rig to crash into a house on the southeast side. Investigators say the driver of the big rig tried to swerve to miss the angry driver who cut him off. The trailer on the rig started to sway and the driver fell out of the cab when the driver’s side door opened.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Police Release New Footage of Missing Girl Lina Sardar Khil on the Year Anniversary of Disappearance

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on a neighborhood playground in San Antonio on December 20, 2021 Lina Sardar Khil's family and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public to not stop looking for the 4-year-old one year after her disappearance.  On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department released additional surveillance footage of the day the then three-year-old went missing on social media. The new video also featured commentary from two detectives working the case in addition to the new footage. The surveillance footage, which was from...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

CRIME RISES, HUMANITY DROPS

As Crime Rises in Bexar County, Humanity Takes a Dive. Reporting deaths and accidents seems to be taking up the daily news we receive. A cross country feeling that reaches from west coast to the east coast, people do not feel safe conducting daily simple business. Going to the grocery store, sending your kids to school, driving, or just simply getting the next ‘spam likely’ call has awakened our nerves to duties that used to be enjoyable, certainly not nerve wracking as many feel now.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy