Texas State

Texas Eateries Land Among New York Times' Top 25 Restaurant Dishes Of 2022

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What's the best restaurant dish you had this year that you absolutely couldn't stop thinking about?

The New York Times released their list of the top 25 restaurant dishes of 2022. The website states, "As you watch the plate being cleared, you think: That was so good. What made that so good? Why isn’t there just a little more? Months later, your mind still glances back. I need to get back there. In 2022, these were some of the dishes that did that for us."

Dishes from two different Texas restaurants landed on the list.

The breakfast tacos at Maria's Cafe in San Antonio earned a spot on the list. The website explains:

"The handwritten menu sprawls across the walls of Maria’s, and you can’t go wrong with any filling wrapped in the restaurant’s buttery flour tortillas. But might I recommend the Minion, which comes with smoky shreds of brisket and creamy-crunchy migas? PRIYA KRISHNA "

The khichdi at Vrindavan in Frisco also made the list. The website explains what makes it unforgettable:

"The daily changing thalis at Vrindavan always include khichdi — for a reason. Deeply perfumed with whole, warming spices, cozy with soft grains of rice and lentils and enriched with ghee, this tastes like the best home cooking. PRIYA KRISHNA"

Check out the full list of the top 25 restaurant dishes of 2022 on the New York Times' website .

Comments / 2

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
