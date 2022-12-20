Read full article on original website
House Jan. 6 panel pushes for Capitol Police changes, funding
The final report from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol added to bipartisan calls for changes to the Capitol Police that protects the building and members of Congress. The select committee report, which mainly focused on former President Donald Trump’s monthslong effort to...
Biden expands immigration tool that doesn’t require Congress
Two years into an administration that faces legislative inaction and numerous legal challenges to its immigration agenda, the Temporary Protected Status program has emerged as a key tool for President Joe Biden. The program allows immigrants who cannot safely return to their home countries to work legally and avoid deportation...
Most members phone it in as House clears spending package
Whether it was because of holiday plans, a “bomb cyclone” or the fact that some of them won't be doing this job in a few weeks, the House was definitely not packed for the final votes of the year as the chamber passed the fiscal 2023 omnibus spending bill.
Deal reached on amendments, omnibus motors towards passage
The Senate is set to vote on final passage of the sprawling $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 omnibus on Thursday after senators resolved a dispute over Trump-era border restrictions during the public health emergency. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday morning that a time agreement had been reached. Following...
GOP omnibus opponents bring home billions of earmarked dollars
Corrected 7:52 p.m. | Lawmakers who voted against the massive omnibus spending package that’s headed for President Joe Biden’s desk secured $3 billion worth of earmarks in the 4,126-page behemoth, a CQ Roll Call tally found, or about one-fifth of all the measure’s home-state projects. Almost all...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy pleads with Congress for more military aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used his first wartime visit to a foreign capital since Russia mounted a full-scale invasion of his country to try charming Capitol Hill into continuing financial support for his government’s war effort. Based on the show of congressional support — and in some cases, the...
As nation awaits Jan. 6 report, Republicans release their own
On the eve of the expected release of the final report from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, a group of Republican lawmakers put out their own account of the attack that focused instead on Capitol Police preparedness that day. The report, which...
House passes bill to make presidential tax returns public
The House passed legislation on Thursday that would require the IRS to publicly release U.S. presidents’ tax returns and swiftly launch audits of their filings, after Democrats moved to make former President Donald Trump’s tax returns public. On a 222-201 vote, the House sent to the Senate a...
As GOP takes House control, where does Chamber of Commerce stand?
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, once considered especially cozy with Republicans on Capitol Hill, faces friction with the incoming House GOP majority after policy and political rifts. The business group, which typically spends more than any other entity on federal lobbying, has found itself at odds with House Republicans over...
Schumer: Senate closing in on omnibus amendments deal
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer took to the floor at 2 a.m. Thursday to say an agreement was near to speed up passage of the massive fiscal 2023 omnibus spending bill, after senators spent the day Wednesday wrangling behind the scenes. The chief dispute was over pandemic-era asylum restrictions...
House Jan. 6 panel releases final report on 18-month investigation
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released a sprawling final report late Thursday, with new details about the broader effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and policy recommendations for Congress. The committee released the 845-page report days after it capped its 18-month...
Democrats give Rep. Jamie Raskin leading role on oversight panel
House Democrats elected Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland as ranking member on the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday, as the caucus nailed down its committee leadership for two years in the minority. Raskin, who gained prominence as a critic of former President Donald Trump, will play opposite Rep....
Capitol Ink | The best of 2022
From the House Jan. 6 panel’s ready-for-prime-time probe to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and a midterm election that defied historical norms, 2022 was a year like no other. Meanwhile, Democrats continued to flex their legislative muscles throughout the year, which...
Once again, Shelby stands alone when it comes to earmarks
Call him the billion-dollar man. Make that $1.2 billion, to be precise, which is the total earmark haul that departing Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby could bring home during the 117th Congress — the last of the Alabama Republican's congressional career dating back to 1979. Shelby is...
Counting votes with Rep. Deborah K. Ross
Deborah K. Ross is an optimist, despite the chaotic early days of her first term in Congress. Three days after the North Carolina Democrat was sworn in, a pro-Trump mob invaded the Capitol. “I don’t think I’ve ever in my life … been in that kind of danger,” Ross says.
Democrats nominate McClellan to fill McEachin’s seat in Virginia
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination for a February special election in the 4th District, setting herself up to be the state’s first Black woman elected to Congress. The state Democratic party said on Twitter Thursday that McClellan won 85 percent of the vote in...
‘Are we having fun yet?!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses
Many departing members gave farewells to their respective chambers this week while frenzied lawmakers also passed the big omnibus spending package before the holiday break (and a looming winter storm). The last Congressional Hits and Misses of 2022 sees excessive yelling on the House floor, an assurance to incoming Democratic leadership from outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Nickelback-themed goodbye from Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis.
Zelenskyy stresses urgency of more US weapons in White House visit
Ukraine’s president came to Washington on Wednesday to express thanks for the tens of billions of dollars in aid that Washington has sent his war-battered country and to make an impassioned plea for more. As Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in America — his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion...
Do Democrats have a problem with younger voters?
ANALYSIS — Even though Democrats outperformed expectations in 2022, they may have a problem with young voters. Or they may not, depending on which exit poll data you look at. “Young voters’ enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms,” according to a headline from The Associated Press. The Dec. 12...
