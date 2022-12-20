Jackson neighbors express concerns about Capitol police during forum

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – During a community forum Monday night, Jackson city leaders and community members sat down to discuss their biggest complaints and concerns about the Capitol Police Department.

The forum was held at New Jerusalem Church with one main topics of discussion, Capitol police.

“We are not against the Capitol police. We are not against policing. We are for proper policing and good policing,” said New Jerusalem Church Pastor Dwayne Pickett.

Several residents claim they’ve had unpleasant run-ins with officers from the department. The family of Jaylen Lewis, the man who was shot and killed by Capitol police in September, also spoke out. His sister rushed to the crime scene when she found out her brother had been shot.

“I was handcuffed that night for trying to record what was going on. The man claimed that it was because I was standing in the middle of an intersection and it was for my safety, which I don’t believe,” she stated.

While the overall goal for leaders is to make Jackson safer, they believe there should be more accountability and transparency from the recently expanded law enforcement agency.

“To best serve a community, you must understand the community that you serve, and we must be transparent so we can avoid meetings such as this,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

“I told you what I would do if it was a JPD matter. This is a different circumstance, and it is a bit more troubling because we don’t have direct responsibility or any influence over the Capitol Complex Police,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

Pickett said Capitol police agreed to meet with him and other community leaders, and he plans to take all of the concerns from this forum to the Capitol Police Chief.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) about the concerns from the forum.

“We have plans that we’re working on to add community resource officers to be in the community and work closely with community leaders, and we’re willing to have these conversations anytime and want to have them,” said DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell.

