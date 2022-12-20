Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Port Washington woman sues Aldi over tainted falafel
PORT WASHINGTON — A Port Washington woman is suing Aldi and Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC, after claiming she was hospitalized twice and diagnosed with E. coli after eating Earth Grown falafel that was purchased at the supermarket chain. The lawsuit was filed last week by Ron Simon & Associates and Dunk Law Firm, PLLC, who are representing Nicole Ksioszk.
CBS 58
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Milwaukee area a 'concern' for health leaders as people gather for holidays
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County health leaders are alerting the public to be cautious as COVID-19 cases, positivity and hospitalizations have risen in recent weeks at the same time as health care providers battle an aggressive flu season and RSV infections. "The good news, first, is that RSV is...
seehafernews.com
Health Officials Warn Of Cannibal Sandwiches
We’re getting our annual warning about cannibal sandwiches in Wisconsin. State and local public health managers are once again reminding people that eating raw meat is not recommended, and can make you sick. Cannibal sandwiches, also known as Tiger Meat sandwiches, or wild cat sandwiches become a popular offering...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Signals Willingness To Compromise With Republicans On Medical Marijuana
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor said he thinks Republicans who control the state legislature may be willing to work with him to legalize medical marijuana in 2023. In an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers (D) said there is “no question” that he will again include recreational cannabis legalization in the biennial budget request he submits to the legislature early next year, but indicated his willingness to proceed with a more limited medical marijuana program if GOP leaders remain unwilling to end prohibition altogether.
CBS 58
Speaker Vos wants to use surplus to incentivize local governments to innovate, address waning workforce
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is willing to invest more money into local governments next legislative session, but there's a catch. Vos floated using a portion of the record $6.6 billion projected surplus to incentivize municipalities that address workforce challenges and waning population growth. "My hope...
radioplusinfo.com
12-24-22 governor evers declare energy emergency
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #181 declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited. Additionally, since Wisconsin had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could occur from this weather event due to downed trees and ice on lines, eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is essential, especially for out-of-state line workers. Executive Order #181 will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of fuel products, as well as streamlined restoration efforts in the event of significant power outages throughout the state. “Over the past days and weeks, Wisconsinites across the state have braved snow and ice storms, with more the next couple of days, combined with high winds and extremely cold temperatures. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe.” According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple liquid fuel terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution, and utilities indicated the potential for mutual aid response from out of state. Issuing Executive Order #181 will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies, which will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. Executive Order #181 is available here.
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
nbc15.com
Supply chain issues force Wisconsin hospitals, pharmacies to ration flu medicine
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Tamiflu shortage is impacting the number of prescriptions available for Wisconsinites experiencing the flu. Pharmacist Heather Walker said more people are in need of Tamiflu, but Waunakee Hometown Pharmacy and other Wisconsin health entities have to limit who they prescribe the drug to due to a national supply shortage.
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
Washington Examiner
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
Residents Of This Wisconsin City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
CBS 58
Narcan available free of charge at 2 Greenfield, Milwaukee locations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A first in our area -- Narcan is now available free of charge, no questions asked, in both Greenfield and on Milwaukee's north side. This is the Narcan vending machine in the lobby of the Greenfield Law Enforcement Center, accessible 24-7. Greenfield had 103 opioid-suspected overdoses...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
wxpr.org
‘Don’t underestimate this storm’ Wisconsin DOT warns against traveling Friday as some schools close
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging people to use extreme caution with this incoming storm. Meanwhile, some schools have closed for Thursday, with a complete list at the end of this story. The National Weather Service is forecasting strong winds and blowing snow to pick up Thursday evening through...
WISN
Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of Milwaukee postal worker shot and killed
MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #180 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 22, in honor of Aundre Cross, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier who was shot and killed on Friday, Dec. 9.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate homicide near 48th and Cleveland
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 48th and Cleveland. Police say a man in his thirties was found dead at the scene. His identification is pending. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation. Charges are pending review by the...
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee grade school principal dies; 'will be greatly missed'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced the passing of Principal Deanna Burton of Townsend Street School on Thursday, Dec. 22. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school community especially during the holiday season. "During her years of service in Milwaukee Public Schools, devoted to the...
