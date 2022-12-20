DCNR to host ‘first day’ hikes at Pa. state parks to boost health, foster connection to public lands

Read full article on original website
Related
977rocks.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
wccsradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
explore venango
DCNR to Celebrate New Year With Cook Forest, Moraine Hike as Part of Nearly 60 First Day Hikes Across Public Lands
COOKSBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Monday DCNR will host nearly 60 guided hikes in 34 state parks and three forest districts, including Cook Forest and Moraine State Parks, on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort.
bctv.org
DCNR Finalizes E-bike Policy for State Parks and Forests
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn last Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Approves Grants to Protect Lake Erie's Coastal Zone
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced that seven projects received Coastal Zone Grants totaling more than $280,077. The grants are aimed at protecting and restoring the Lake Erie Coastal Zone. The funding will be used toward projects that will benefit this critical habitat and ecosystem of Erie's Coastal Zone.
There are plenty of 7.8% raises going around in Pa. state government come Jan. 1
A state law mandates nearly 1,100 government officials in Pennsylvania must receive a 7.8% pay raise on Jan. 1. That law also is leading to similar-sized salary hikes for the heads of the two statewide public pension systems.
Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike
Incoming legislator, Pennsylvania Rep.-elect Joe D’Orsie (R-Manchester) announced Wednesday he would be introducing legislation to stop an automatic gas tax hike when he is sworn into office next year. In a sponsorship memo to his fellow state House members, D’Orsie said he would be introducing legislation that would amend 2013’s Act 89 to halt the […] The post Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
wtaj.com
Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?
(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
Penn
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Pennsylvania using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
What’s new at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will officially start on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Harrisburg. So what’s new this year? With exciting things to eat and see, the Pennsylvania Farm Show can be a lot of fun. If you make it to the 107th farm show, be sure to check out […]
pahomepage.com
PA Law - motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!
PA Law – motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!. PA Law - motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter...
PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mother nature threw a curveball right at the start of this complex storm. When snow quickly accumulated before a wintry mix kicked in. The tricky storm meant PennDOT had to tweak its plan to tackle conditions. Where Route 309 runs parallel to Interstate 81 is the location the roads […]
chautauquatoday.com
Thruway closed in both directions from Exit 46 to Pennsylvania line
The major winter storm that is battering Western New York has also forced the closing of a significant stretch of the New York State Thruway. The Thruway Authority announced the closing of the I-90 in both directions, between Exit 46 at I-390 in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania state line due to weather.
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
All-time snow records in northeast and central PA
(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894. County Date […]
solarindustrymag.com
SEPTA, Lightsource bp Begin Operations on Elk Hill Solar 1 Farm in Pennsylvania
A 25 MW solar project that is helping advance energy and sustainability priorities for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has reached commercial operation. The project is one of two solar farms that SEPTA and Lightsource bp have partnered on, bringing their joint statewide operational solar assets to more than 42 MW – enough to meet about 20% of SEPTA’s electricity demand.
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
wdiy.org
After North Carolina Attacks, Pennsylvania Utilities are Monitoring the Grid’s Safety
Pennsylvania utilities are monitoring for threats after an attack on two electric substations left thousands of people without power in North Carolina. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered....
2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax.
Comments / 2