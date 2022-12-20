Read full article on original website
Kenneth “Ken” Aaron Harding
Mr. Kenneth “Ken” Aaron Harding, 87, passed away peacefully at 6:35 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Ken was born February 20, 1935, in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Aaron and Louise (Thoureen) Harding. He married Dona McKelvie, He later married Christal “Chris” Deann Van Dell on July 7, 1984, in Galesburg.
Alan “Dean” McCaw
Alan “Dean” McCaw, 87 of Seaton, Illinois passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at home. Services are 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial will be in the Candor Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday prior to services at Fippinger’s where memorials may be left to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Seaton Fire Department or Shriner’s Crippled Children. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Carol I. Hager
Carol I. Hager, 75, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, 1:56 PM at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Carol was born on June 6, 1947 in Galesburg. She was the daughter of Willis and Evelyn (Fox) West. Carol is survived by her son, John (Christina) McLeese of Maquon, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Mike Jones, two brothers and a sister.
Knox County Warming Centers
As extremely cold winter conditions are forecast for the area, warming center resources for community members are listed below. All shelters listed below, with the exception of the shelter located at Moon Towers, are temporary extra resources for the duration of the expected upcoming winter storm. The winter warming shelter located at Moon Towers will operate throughout the duration of the winter, and more information can be found on the city’s website.
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending December 18, 2020
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending December 18, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is sophomore girls basektball player, Tatianna Talivaa. Tatianna scored a career-high 17 points in a Three Rivers Conference win over Rockridge. Among those 17 points was three, 3-pointers. Tatianna also had a pair of steals on defense, as well.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Boys Basketball on 12-20-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel south to take on the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders in a non-conference game in Quincy. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas: Monmouth College Alum Creates Heartwarming Story for the Season
Fifteen years ago, famous actor Richard Thomas walked into a Boston gift shop co-owned and managed by 1971 Monmouth College graduate Mark Duffield. Rather than ask the actor who portrayed John-Boy on the TV show The Waltons for his autograph, Duffield instead described a project he was planning to Thomas, who helped him add a vital piece to the elaborate puzzle.
Carl Sandburg College Men’s Basketball Hoping to Compete in Tough Arrowhead Conference
Story by Prairie Communications intern Kadin Rogers. The Carl Sandburg College men’s basketball team is coming up on a small break for the holiday season. So far in 15 games for the Chargers, they currently hold a 5-10 record, and have yet to play in a conference game. The Chargers play in the Arrowhead Athletic Conference of the NJCAA.
Monmouth Fire Captain Cozadd Offers Tips When Using Space Heaters This Winter
With cold temperatures and extreme wind chills in the forecast, Monmouth Fire Captain Craig Cozadd reminds homeowners on alternative heating sources safety:. “Space heaters are a big thing. They are only meant to be used in areas that you are actually working in or operating in or if you are sitting in your living room, but when you go to bed, you want to turn those off. You want to have them plugged directly into an outlet and not using a power strips or any extension cords that are rated for that type of usage because they actually draw a lot of amperage and voltage. Then using gas stoves to heat the house, it is not a good idea for multiple reasons because that is not what they are meant for one, but then you run into carbon monoxide problems as well and also having an open flame; anytime you have an open flame in the house is a bad idea.”
Monmouth City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher Says Funds are Secured for West Harlem Avenue Reconstruction
The City of Monmouth has an extensive list of capital improvements in the que for water main reconstruction and road resurfacing in the years to come, explains City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:. Steinbrecher says the water main on the Public Square will also be replaced ahead of the Downtown Revitalization project...
Get Your Car Prepared for Winter Driving
Now that it is officially the winter season on the calendar, Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards recommends preparing your vehicle for winter driving:. “Be prepared and please make sure your car is ready to go and you have proper clothing. Be prepared for that winter travel, have adequate clothing in your car, make sure the car is ready to go.”
