Abingdon, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

977wmoi.com

Kenneth “Ken” Aaron Harding

Mr. Kenneth “Ken” Aaron Harding, 87, passed away peacefully at 6:35 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Ken was born February 20, 1935, in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Aaron and Louise (Thoureen) Harding. He married Dona McKelvie, He later married Christal “Chris” Deann Van Dell on July 7, 1984, in Galesburg.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Alan “Dean” McCaw

Alan “Dean” McCaw, 87 of Seaton, Illinois passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at home. Services are 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial will be in the Candor Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday prior to services at Fippinger’s where memorials may be left to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Seaton Fire Department or Shriner’s Crippled Children. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
SEATON, IL
977wmoi.com

Carol I. Hager

Carol I. Hager, 75, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, 1:56 PM at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Carol was born on June 6, 1947 in Galesburg. She was the daughter of Willis and Evelyn (Fox) West. Carol is survived by her son, John (Christina) McLeese of Maquon, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Mike Jones, two brothers and a sister.
KNOXVILLE, IL
977wmoi.com

Knox County Warming Centers

As extremely cold winter conditions are forecast for the area, warming center resources for community members are listed below. All shelters listed below, with the exception of the shelter located at Moon Towers, are temporary extra resources for the duration of the expected upcoming winter storm. The winter warming shelter located at Moon Towers will operate throughout the duration of the winter, and more information can be found on the city’s website.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending December 18, 2020

Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending December 18, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is sophomore girls basektball player, Tatianna Talivaa. Tatianna scored a career-high 17 points in a Three Rivers Conference win over Rockridge. Among those 17 points was three, 3-pointers. Tatianna also had a pair of steals on defense, as well.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas: Monmouth College Alum Creates Heartwarming Story for the Season

Fifteen years ago, famous actor Richard Thomas walked into a Boston gift shop co-owned and managed by 1971 Monmouth College graduate Mark Duffield. Rather than ask the actor who portrayed John-Boy on the TV show The Waltons for his autograph, Duffield instead described a project he was planning to Thomas, who helped him add a vital piece to the elaborate puzzle.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Fire Captain Cozadd Offers Tips When Using Space Heaters This Winter

With cold temperatures and extreme wind chills in the forecast, Monmouth Fire Captain Craig Cozadd reminds homeowners on alternative heating sources safety:. “Space heaters are a big thing. They are only meant to be used in areas that you are actually working in or operating in or if you are sitting in your living room, but when you go to bed, you want to turn those off. You want to have them plugged directly into an outlet and not using a power strips or any extension cords that are rated for that type of usage because they actually draw a lot of amperage and voltage. Then using gas stoves to heat the house, it is not a good idea for multiple reasons because that is not what they are meant for one, but then you run into carbon monoxide problems as well and also having an open flame; anytime you have an open flame in the house is a bad idea.”
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Get Your Car Prepared for Winter Driving

Now that it is officially the winter season on the calendar, Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards recommends preparing your vehicle for winter driving:. “Be prepared and please make sure your car is ready to go and you have proper clothing. Be prepared for that winter travel, have adequate clothing in your car, make sure the car is ready to go.”
WARREN COUNTY, IL

