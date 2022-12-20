Read full article on original website
12 hospital, health system leaders describe 2022 in 1 word
Becker's asked hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to describe their organization's 2022 using one word. None of them used the word "easy," but "grateful" came up more than once. From rural hospitals to academic health systems, from safety-nets to children's hospitals, here is how 12 healthcare leaders defined...
Healthcare billing fraud: 8 recent cases
From a mistrial in a $158 million case, to a Georgia lab owner's conviction in a $463 million Medicare scheme, here are eight healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since Dec. 14:. 1. Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme. Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia,...
Virtual everything, asynchronous care, sustainability: Healthcare innovation predictions for '23
Healthcare had an innovative year, with many new technologies entering the frame for hospitals and health system innovation arms investing in promising solutions. But what will 2023 bear for healthcare innovation? Becker's got forecasts from five health system leaders:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer of Kettering (Ohio)...
Virtual nurses, bots, AI: Digital health predictions for '23
A "headline-grabbing" health system/digital health company merger? Less digital health investment from hospitals? More virtual healthcare workers to meet staffing shortages?. These are some of the predictions health system chief digital officers made for the industry in 2023. Here are those digital health forecasts for the new year, as told to Becker's by nine executives:
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 2. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago...
Hospital consolidation continues: 12 M&As that grabbed headlines in 2022
Consolidation continued to take flight across the healthcare sector this year, with many hospitals and health systems pursuing mergers and acquisitions to scale and reduce costs, provide additional care services and strengthen their footprint in certain markets. Here are 12 key transactions that were announced or have been completed this...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 16:. 1. Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, was selected as the new chief physician executive of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare. 2. H. Takaji "Harry" Kittaka, MD, departed as chief transformation officer of Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System. 3....
105 hospital, health system projects in 2022 worth $100M or more, ranked
Becker's has reported on more than 100 hospital and health system projects worth $100 million or more in 2022, including 20 with a $1 billion price tag or higher. Big-ticket 2022 hospital and health system projects, in order from most to least expensive:. 1. Developer breaks ground on $5B medical...
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Emory Healthcare, based in Atlanta, seeks an assistant director of pharmacy services. 2. Intermountain Healthcare,...
Which health systems have signed on to Northwell's gun safety campaign?
Eighty-five health systems are participating in a gun safety campaign aimed at reducing the epidemic of gun deaths across the country. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health started the project, Hospitals United, in September. Since then, 84 health systems have signed on, promising to teach their community members the importance of asking family and friends whether they have unlocked guns in their homes. Print, broadcast and digital ads, as well as billboards, have since been popping up around the country.
Kaiser, Cleveland Clinic, Providence: 20 chief digital officer moves in '22
As hospitals and health systems continued their shift to digital this year, several named their inaugural chief digital officers while other digital chiefs left for new jobs in other industries. Here are 20 chief digital officer appointments and exits in 2022:. 1. Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic named Terri Couts, RN,...
10 notable CFO transitions this year
From leadership appointments at newly formed health systems to financial experts stepping into CEO positions and the end of some decades-long healthcare careers, here are 10 CFO moves that captured the attention of Becker's Hospital Review's readers this year:. 1. Anthony DeFurio was named executive vice president and CFO of...
5 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents
Five health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Appalachian Regional Healthcare, based in Lexington, Ky., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 2. Carilion Clinic, based in Roanoke, Va., seeks a...
What 7 CNOs told Becker's about nurse well-being, retention this year
Supporting nurses and promoting their well-being was a top priority for chief nursing officers this year amid workforce shortages and ongoing pandemic stressors. Below, find a sampling of insights that CNOs shared with Becker's regarding these efforts in 2022. Erica DeBoer, RN. Chief Nursing Officer at Sanford Health (Sioux Falls,...
8 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From fired MetroHealth CEO filing a second lawsuit against the system to three California hospitals paying $22.5 million to settle billing fraud allegations, here are eight recent legal actions involving hospitals that Becker's has reported since Dec. 6:. 1. UVA Health faces class-action lawsuit alleging religious discrimination. Attorneys filed a...
Will inflationary pressures cause more healthcare project delays? Some are already on hold
Some hospital building projects are being put on hold amid inflationary pressures as potential final costs threaten to exceed original budget plans. Whether such project delays reflect a growing trend of healthcare building delays remains to be seen, but persistent concerns over inflation, and perhaps recession, will likely continue into 2023, raising questions over whether a trickle could turn into more of a flood.
Midwest health systems brace for winter storm
Hospitals and health systems in the Midwest are closely monitoring a winter storm, which is expected to produce a blizzard and has resulted in weather warnings across the region. The storm comes as Americans have made holiday travel plans. Six updates:. 1. The storm is expected to strengthen into a...
Senators urge Kaiser to end 16-week mental health strike
A group of U.S. senators is calling on Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente to reach an agreement with members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers to end the mental health strike in Hawaii, which has been ongoing for 16 weeks. In a Dec. 21 letter to Kaiser Chair and CEO...
Physicians
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., is restructuring its psychiatric inpatient department and services, affecting some physicians, the hospital confirmed to Becker's. A statement from the hospital says the move "will allow us to continue the same level of imperative mental health services for this vulnerable population amid...
CEO of St. Peter's Health Partners to retire Dec. 31
James Reed, MD, president and CEO of Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners and Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health, will retire December 31. Dr. Reed was named the inaugural president and CEO of St. Peter's Health Partners in October 2012, when the nonprofit system was formed through the merger of New York's Northeast Health, St. Peter's Health Care Services and Seton Health. He has also held the top role at St. Joseph's Health since July 2022 as part of a regional consolidation. The systems are both part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.
