El Paso, TX

Dion's looks to open pizza shop in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A popular New Mexico pizza chain is looking to expand to El Paso. Albuquerque-based Dion’s applied for a permit to open a restaurant in northwest El Paso, according to a document filed with the City of El Paso. If approved, the restaurant will...
Coat collection held for migrants for winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation are partnering with local drop-off locations to collect new and gently used winter coats for migrants. With freezing temperatures in our region and the many destinations, winter coats have been identified...
El Paso teen collects Christmas toys for migrant children

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen collected toys to hand out to migrant children on Christmas Day. Miss El Paso Texas Jr. Teen, Alazne Padilla, has been helping migrants since Aug. "I wanted to do this so they could get something for Christmas because I know...
GALLERY: Christmas home displays, Christmas trees in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's the holidays and although this year has been a tough one, that didn't stop El Pasoans from putting up their holiday displays. All the photos and videos are from our viewers that submitted their photos/videos through our Chime In section. You can still...
2022 holiday light displays in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are multiple light displays that are set up across El Paso for families to view. San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso is decorated and is a great place to take holiday photos. The ice rink to skate is outside of the El Paso Convention center.
City of El Paso to vote on extending emergency declaration Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is already under an emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Friday, city council is set to meet to extend that declaration for 30 days or until they see best fit. Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Molina Healthcare of Texas hosts El Paso holly jolly holiday giveaway event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare of Texas, in partnership with Paso del Norte Pediatrics, hosted a Holly Jolly Holiday Giveaway event for the El Paso community, providing holiday treats to support quality family time together this season. One hundred gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits were available...
El Paso County holds digital library naming contest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Community Services Department is hosting a contest to find a name for its new digital library. They are asking for the public to submit naming suggestions to help. The all-digital library offers county residents free access to e-books, audiobooks, comics,...
Migrants brace cold night; El Pasoans show up to help them stay warm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Borderland experienced freezing temperatures overnight and migrants continued to stay on the streets of El Paso. Migrants KFOX14 spoke with said it was devastating being out on the streets but were thankful for El Pasoans who came and provided help to keep them warm.
El Pasoans flock to stores ahead of cold snap to buy last minute gifts

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With winter-like conditions making their way into the Borderland, hundreds of people flocked to the stores Thursday before the cold weather arrived. Several people told KFOX14 they took advantage of the warmth during the day to purchase last-minute Christmas gifts. “We are just kind...
Travelers heading to El Paso experience flight delays, cancellations

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A severe winter storm is threatening holiday travel plans for thousands of people across the country. At the El Paso International Airport, most flights left at their scheduled times on Thursday. However, many people shared they experienced flight delays and cancellations as they flew...
Additional 200 Texas National Guard soldiers deployed to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Military Department is deploying 200 additional troops to El Paso amid the migrant crisis. Another 40 additional high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) will be sent to El Paso to expand operations in the area. Using four C-130J cargo aircraft, the Texas...
Salvation Army in El Paso says it's falling behind on fundraising goal

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Salvation Army in El Paso said it is falling behind its goal for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. They said they will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas...
Governor-appointed Bill Hicks takes oath of office as El Paso's new DA

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office will begin a new chapter following the swearing-in of the newly appointed DA Bill D. Hicks. Hicks was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as El Paso’s DA until Dec. 31, 2024, following the resignation of the former DA Yvonne Rosales.
El Paso Animal Services Center to be closed for staff training

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services Center will be closed to the public for part of the day on Thursday to allow for staff training. The shelter will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will reopen from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for pet adoptions, lost pet reclaims and other services.
