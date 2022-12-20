Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News About the Border Crisis and President BidenTom HandyTexas State
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Denver Welcomed 175 Migrants This Week - More May Be On the WayTom HandyDenver, CO
El Paso officials race to protect migrants from deadly cold snapEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
Dion's looks to open pizza shop in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A popular New Mexico pizza chain is looking to expand to El Paso. Albuquerque-based Dion’s applied for a permit to open a restaurant in northwest El Paso, according to a document filed with the City of El Paso. If approved, the restaurant will...
Coat collection held for migrants for winter storm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation are partnering with local drop-off locations to collect new and gently used winter coats for migrants. With freezing temperatures in our region and the many destinations, winter coats have been identified...
El Paso teen collects Christmas toys for migrant children
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen collected toys to hand out to migrant children on Christmas Day. Miss El Paso Texas Jr. Teen, Alazne Padilla, has been helping migrants since Aug. "I wanted to do this so they could get something for Christmas because I know...
GALLERY: Christmas home displays, Christmas trees in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's the holidays and although this year has been a tough one, that didn't stop El Pasoans from putting up their holiday displays. All the photos and videos are from our viewers that submitted their photos/videos through our Chime In section. You can still...
2022 holiday light displays in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are multiple light displays that are set up across El Paso for families to view. San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso is decorated and is a great place to take holiday photos. The ice rink to skate is outside of the El Paso Convention center.
City of El Paso to vote on extending emergency declaration Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is already under an emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Friday, city council is set to meet to extend that declaration for 30 days or until they see best fit. Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Molina Healthcare of Texas hosts El Paso holly jolly holiday giveaway event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare of Texas, in partnership with Paso del Norte Pediatrics, hosted a Holly Jolly Holiday Giveaway event for the El Paso community, providing holiday treats to support quality family time together this season. One hundred gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits were available...
El Paso County holds digital library naming contest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Community Services Department is hosting a contest to find a name for its new digital library. They are asking for the public to submit naming suggestions to help. The all-digital library offers county residents free access to e-books, audiobooks, comics,...
Migrants brace cold night; El Pasoans show up to help them stay warm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Borderland experienced freezing temperatures overnight and migrants continued to stay on the streets of El Paso. Migrants KFOX14 spoke with said it was devastating being out on the streets but were thankful for El Pasoans who came and provided help to keep them warm.
El Pasoans flock to stores ahead of cold snap to buy last minute gifts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With winter-like conditions making their way into the Borderland, hundreds of people flocked to the stores Thursday before the cold weather arrived. Several people told KFOX14 they took advantage of the warmth during the day to purchase last-minute Christmas gifts. “We are just kind...
Travelers heading to El Paso experience flight delays, cancellations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A severe winter storm is threatening holiday travel plans for thousands of people across the country. At the El Paso International Airport, most flights left at their scheduled times on Thursday. However, many people shared they experienced flight delays and cancellations as they flew...
Additional 200 Texas National Guard soldiers deployed to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Military Department is deploying 200 additional troops to El Paso amid the migrant crisis. Another 40 additional high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) will be sent to El Paso to expand operations in the area. Using four C-130J cargo aircraft, the Texas...
Sacred Heart Church provides shelter to migrants regardless of status, ahead of cold front
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Severe cold weather made its way to the Borderland. Temperatures will drop drastically during the night. Still, several migrants were out on the streets of El Paso despite the city of El Paso opening temporary shelters for migrants. The migrants that were on the...
El Paso ISD vacant schools to houses migrants to open Friday, next week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District will use two of its vacant schools to help the city of El Paso house migrants. El Paso is working with the city to shelter migrants after the El Paso Mayor declared a state of emergency on Saturday. To...
Salvation Army in El Paso says it's falling behind on fundraising goal
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Salvation Army in El Paso said it is falling behind its goal for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. They said they will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas...
Police search for 67-year-old man with dementia who went missing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are looking for a 67-year-old man who went missing in far east El Paso Thursday. Perry Wilson of Arkansas was reported missing from the 14000 block of Meadow Lawn at 12:49 p.m., police said. He was last seen around 11:04 a.m....
El Paso County launches public survey to gather input on upcoming projects
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — El Paso County is launching the 2024 Strategic Plan Engagement Survey to help identify new projects for the upcoming years. County officials want to know what focus areas should be made priorities over the next four years. The community is invited to share their...
Governor-appointed Bill Hicks takes oath of office as El Paso's new DA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office will begin a new chapter following the swearing-in of the newly appointed DA Bill D. Hicks. Hicks was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as El Paso’s DA until Dec. 31, 2024, following the resignation of the former DA Yvonne Rosales.
El Paso Animal Services Center to be closed for staff training
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services Center will be closed to the public for part of the day on Thursday to allow for staff training. The shelter will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will reopen from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for pet adoptions, lost pet reclaims and other services.
El Pasoans brave frigid temperatures, city opens warming centers during winter storm
Although it will not be a White Christmas in the borderland, it will still be a cold one. The City of El Paso opened their warming centers from Dec. 23rd to Dec 25th to help keep people warm. Today the KFOX14 crews visited the Galatzan Recreation Center, the Chalio Acosta...
