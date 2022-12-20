Read full article on original website
Cherry Hill’s Year in Review: Celebrating diversity, individuals and other good news
In the past year, Cherry Hill came together to celebrate different cultures and communities. A number of residents made a difference in their community through advocacy, philanthropy and other individual achievements. Celebrating diversity. Throughout the year, Cherry Hill held a number of cultural celebrations and recognitions. The school district highlighted...
Roadwork to close road in Cherry Hill
PSE&G will be performing utility work at 620 Kenilworth Avenue in Cherry Hill on Friday Dec. 16 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on Kenilworth Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Route 38. “Since work will be done throughout the day, motorists are...
Camden County Health Department issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Thursday, Dec 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
Officials recognize December passing of Gaye Pino
Cherry Hill Mayor Susan Shin Angulo recognized the late Gaye Pino during the Dec. 12 council meeting for her more than two decades of service in various township roles. Over 26 years, Pino was a chair on the zoning board, a member of the Camden County Open Space Advisory and Cherry Hill Arts boards and the Senior Services Program Coordinator.
Cherry Hill Public School District sells $300 million in bonds
The Cherry Hill Public School District on December 8, 2022, sold $300,000,000 in school bonds to J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC, at an interest rate of 3.721 percent. The interest rates of the seven bids submitted ranged from 3.721 percent to 4.325 percent. This is the first phase of the two-phase bonds sale. The second phase, selling the remaining $63,911,00, is expected to take place in 2024 or 2025.
Cherry Hill Police Department hold annual holiday Grinch Run
Help the Cherry Hill Police Department catch the Grinch before he ruins everyone’s holiday fun!. The Grinch will be snooping around Towne Place at Garden State Park to ruin the holiday season on Dec. 16. Please come help chase him down from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Road Runner Sports, and save the holidays. Afterwards, the Cherry Hill Police Department invites you to join us for light refreshments, photos, and some holiday cheer.
Cherry Hill West presents Winter Extravaganza
On Dec. 15, Cherry Hill West’s Musical Department presents its Winter Extravaganza in the Cherry Hill West Auditorium at 7 p.m. The musical performance will feature all vocal and instrumental groups. Admission is free.
Cherry Hill board of education reflects on state testing results
District Testing Coordinator Faith Holmgren presented New Jersey Graduation Proficiency Assessment results (NJGPA) to the Cherry Hill board of education on Dec. 6, findings that . spurred in-depth discussion by the board. The test was administered in March to all 11th graders in English and language arts (ELA) and math....
Citizen Police Academy returns in Cherry Hill this January
The Cherry Hill Police Department is excited to announce the return of our Citizen Police Academy! This nine-week program is designed to increase resident’s understanding of the operational policies and procedures of the police department. Participants will explore firsthand various aspects of law enforcement. The Citizen Police Academy is...
Longtime Cherry Hill police officer retires after 24 years
Lt. John Moyer spent his last day with the Cherry Hill police earlier this month, the end of 24 years with the department. Though policing wasn’t something he had aspired to do as a child, the career was suggested to him after he excelled as a corrections officer in the Camden County Correctional Facility.
Cherry Hill Fire Department announces Santa Tour dates
Santa will be visiting Cherry Hill neighborhoods beginning Saturday, Dec. 10 through Friday, Dec. 23. Please use its interactive map. https://www.chnj.gov/998/Santa-is-Arriving to see when Santa will be arriving in your neighborhood. The Fire Department’s first priority at all times is Emergency Operations. Therefore, all dates and times are subject to...
Council approves four bond ordinances for improvements
Council addressed questions from residents regarding the township’s outstanding debt and offered more clarity on the bond ordinances being passed on second reading at its Nov. 28 meeting. The four bond ordinances included the appropriation of $4,780,550 and issuance of $4,541,522 for general township equipment, information technology equipment, land...
Cherry Hill ‘Illuminates’ the holiday with light tour
The township kicked off its winter season with two recent holiday events. The community gathered at Croft Farm for its second annual Illuminate event on Dec. 4, when the property’s lights are switched on and performances are held by various groups. This year’s event included participation from the following: the Human Relations Advisory Committee, Cherry Hill West Chamber Singers, Cherry Hill East Voice and Bells of East, Temple Beth Shalom Choir, Teresa Andris Dancers from the Bowman School and Artists from Motion Dance Studio.
Y.A.L.E. School donates Electric Bicycles to Cherry Hill Police Department
Earlier in November, Y.A.L.E. School, a New Jersey state-approved private special education school with campuses throughout southern New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia region, donated two electric bicycles to the Cherry Hill Police Department (CHPD). The “e-bikes” are the first for the Department’s Community Relations Unit. Y.A.L.E....
Camden County announces COVID-cases for late November
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing new positive cases of COVID-19 which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 14 and Monday, Nov. 28. From Tuesday Nov. 14 to Monday, Nov. 21, there were 480 new positive cases of COVID and 103 cases detected through antigen testing, which brings the week’s total to 584. The daily case average for this week is 69. During this week, there were four new COVID-related deaths.
Act Out with Ms. Jackson performs How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Come out and enjoy a Who-rific time with your family and friends for the holidays. Act Out with Miss Jackson presents its debut Christmas Playlet, “How the Grinch ‘Stole’ Christmas” at the Restoration Place, 498 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. This story of the...
The JCRC of SNJ celebrates Israel’s 75th birthday with 5th annual educational forum
The Jewish Community Relations Council of Southern New Jersey’s Israel Advocacy Initiative’s 5th Annual Israel Educational Forum will be held on Saturday evening, Dec 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Katz JCC, 1301 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The event is generously sponsored by the Jewish Community Foundation, Inc. (JCF) of Southern New Jersey. It will feature an evening of Israeli Culture and learning through interactive sessions to celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday milestone.
Cherry Hill Public Schools to hold Diversity Job Fair
On Dec. 15, Cherry Hill Public Schools will be holding a Diversity Job Fair Career Opportunity. Open positions include certificated staff on the child study team, special education teachers, technology assistants, food service workers and more!. - Advertisement - The job fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m....
Seeing their way to Christmas
The decades-long annual shopping spree sponsored by the Haddonfield Area Lions Club for blind and visually impaired kids and teens made its return Sunday, Dec. 4 after a COVID pause. The event, held at Target in Cherry Hill, was the result of a yearly partnership between the Haddonfield Lions and...
‘In the name of Steve’: Codella Family creates scholarship to honor late son
Describing Stephen Codella might just be an impossible task. He was a loving son, big brother, caring doctor, talented musician, respected friend, and someone whose mere presence in a room attracted others. So when Stephen passed away Jan. 27 after a fight with cancer, his family sought a way to honor his passions while carrying on his memory.
