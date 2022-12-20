Help the Cherry Hill Police Department catch the Grinch before he ruins everyone’s holiday fun!. The Grinch will be snooping around Towne Place at Garden State Park to ruin the holiday season on Dec. 16. Please come help chase him down from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Road Runner Sports, and save the holidays. Afterwards, the Cherry Hill Police Department invites you to join us for light refreshments, photos, and some holiday cheer.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO