Flagler County public information officer earns professional designation
Flagler County Public Information Officer Julie Murphy has completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Public Information Officer” (PIO) through the Commission on Professional Credentialing, according to a news release from the CPC. The designation was conferred on Dec. 5, making Murphy one of 17 CPC-designated...
Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests
An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
LETTERS: Flagler Beach needs drainage fix
The Flagler Beach drainage system needs to be fixed before the next hurricane season. It does allow the excess rain water to drain into the Intracoastal canals, but it obviously does not have any type of baffle system to prevent the canal from coming up into the streets when the tide is too high.
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
Fentanyl experts say video of Florida officer having a medical emergency is not an overdose
LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 Investigates is looking deeper into this viral video of a Tavares officer in medical distress. The department labeled what happened as a fentanyl overdose. The video has gotten significant pushback from members of the medical community saying what’s happening is simply not that.
Here’s where you can find cold-weather shelters in Central Florida
If you need a warm place to take shelter as freezing temperatures move into Central Florida, several counties are opening cold weather shelters in the coming days. In preparation for severe cold weather, Orange County Government is supporting the Homeless Services Network (HSN) in assisting in notifying residents, homeless individuals and people without stable housing that cold-weather warming centers will be available beginning Friday at 3 p.m. through Monday morning.
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
Palm Coast announces holiday office closures
The city of Palm Coast's offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Normal office hours will resume Dec. 27 through 29, but offices will close again on Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2. For both holidays, Waste Pro service will not be affected. Trash and...
Vandals cause $1M in damage to dam built to protect Volusia County’s dunes, homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials installed a dam as a temporary fix...
Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
Tenants across Florida are struggling to afford rent
When you can't buy, you rent. But even that has become a burden for many people. Being priced out of renting is the reality for not just discouraged home buyers but young families, seniors and anyone making minimum and even median wages. Trying to rent and keep an apartment nowadays...
City council approves annual grant program report, hopes to see more home-buyer assistance next year
Palm Coast has spent $571,535 on home rehabilitation this year in through the Community Development Block Grant program. The CDBG program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program that provides money each year to assist low- to moderate-income households and areas. The Palm Coast City Council heard and approved the program’s annual report at their Dec. 13 workshop and business meeting, in a 4-0 vote; Councilman Nick Klufas was absent.
Thousands of students homeless across Central Florida, new numbers show
ORLANDO, Fla. — New numbers obtained this week show thousands of Central Florida students don’t have a place to call home. That doesn’t necessarily mean their family is living on the streets. It can also mean their family lives in a temporary space like a motel, shelter or share a home with other families.
It was a bad day for Apopka
It was a cold, overcast, misty Wednesday afternoon in the city of Apopka, but at City Hall, things got dark. There has been a developing story the past couple of weeks involving the Apopka Fire Department - a familiar place for controversy as of late. AFD Lieutenant Alex Klepper resigned from the safety committee on December 10th - citing interference from City Attorney Michael Rodriguez and Fire Chief Sean Wylam. His claim was that they told the committee to stand down on an investigation into the accident at Fire Station #1 that took the life of Firefighter Austin Duran. AFD Firefighter Pablo Echevarria became the second member of the committee to resign on December 14th - citing similar reasons.
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
‘Their hands are tied’: 2 resign from committee to investigate Apopka firefighter’s on-duty death
APOPKA, Fla. — Two people have resigned from the safety committee meant to investigate the death of Apopka firefighter Austin Duran. At least one of those committee members says the pushback they received on their investigation gave him no choice but to step down. A trailer filled with sand...
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
Woods backs proposal to make carrying a concealed weapon a constitutional right in Florida
Last week, after both Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly expressed support for implementing a change in Florida’s gun laws during the 2023 session to allow for “constitutional carry,” the Gazette checked in with Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods to get his take on the idea.
Belle Terre Elementary student Kaitlyn Whitfield wins scholarship
A local Belle Terre Elementary School student has been awarded a scholarship that covers school supplies and event fees. BTES student Kaitlyn Whitfield is this year's recipient of the Mozella and Kaleigh Williams Memorial Scholarship. Kaitlyn applied for the scholarship by creating a TikTok video essay to answer the required...
Palm Coast resident struggles against aggressive feral hogs
Palm Coast is a Flagler County city of some 75,000 people located north of Daytona Beach, and while residents like Bart Kaplan enjoy keeping a well-manicured yard, they say keeping it that way has become a challenge lately thanks to feral hogs. “The feral hogs came, and they are looking...
