Flagler County, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County public information officer earns professional designation

Flagler County Public Information Officer Julie Murphy has completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Public Information Officer” (PIO) through the Commission on Professional Credentialing, according to a news release from the CPC. The designation was conferred on Dec. 5, making Murphy one of 17 CPC-designated...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests

An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
palmcoastobserver.com

LETTERS: Flagler Beach needs drainage fix

The Flagler Beach drainage system needs to be fixed before the next hurricane season. It does allow the excess rain water to drain into the Intracoastal canals, but it obviously does not have any type of baffle system to prevent the canal from coming up into the streets when the tide is too high.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s where you can find cold-weather shelters in Central Florida

If you need a warm place to take shelter as freezing temperatures move into Central Florida, several counties are opening cold weather shelters in the coming days. In preparation for severe cold weather, Orange County Government is supporting the Homeless Services Network (HSN) in assisting in notifying residents, homeless individuals and people without stable housing that cold-weather warming centers will be available beginning Friday at 3 p.m. through Monday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast announces holiday office closures

The city of Palm Coast's offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Normal office hours will resume Dec. 27 through 29, but offices will close again on Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2. For both holidays, Waste Pro service will not be affected. Trash and...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Tenants across Florida are struggling to afford rent

When you can't buy, you rent. But even that has become a burden for many people. Being priced out of renting is the reality for not just discouraged home buyers but young families, seniors and anyone making minimum and even median wages. Trying to rent and keep an apartment nowadays...
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

City council approves annual grant program report, hopes to see more home-buyer assistance next year

Palm Coast has spent $571,535 on home rehabilitation this year in through the Community Development Block Grant program. The CDBG program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program that provides money each year to assist low- to moderate-income households and areas. The Palm Coast City Council heard and approved the program’s annual report at their Dec. 13 workshop and business meeting, in a 4-0 vote; Councilman Nick Klufas was absent.
PALM COAST, FL
theapopkavoice.com

It was a bad day for Apopka

It was a cold, overcast, misty Wednesday afternoon in the city of Apopka, but at City Hall, things got dark. There has been a developing story the past couple of weeks involving the Apopka Fire Department - a familiar place for controversy as of late. AFD Lieutenant Alex Klepper resigned from the safety committee on December 10th - citing interference from City Attorney Michael Rodriguez and Fire Chief Sean Wylam. His claim was that they told the committee to stand down on an investigation into the accident at Fire Station #1 that took the life of Firefighter Austin Duran. AFD Firefighter Pablo Echevarria became the second member of the committee to resign on December 14th - citing similar reasons.
APOPKA, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
OCALA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Belle Terre Elementary student Kaitlyn Whitfield wins scholarship

A local Belle Terre Elementary School student has been awarded a scholarship that covers school supplies and event fees. BTES student Kaitlyn Whitfield is this year's recipient of the Mozella and Kaleigh Williams Memorial Scholarship. Kaitlyn applied for the scholarship by creating a TikTok video essay to answer the required...
mynews13.com

Palm Coast resident struggles against aggressive feral hogs

Palm Coast is a Flagler County city of some 75,000 people located north of Daytona Beach, and while residents like Bart Kaplan enjoy keeping a well-manicured yard, they say keeping it that way has become a challenge lately thanks to feral hogs. “The feral hogs came, and they are looking...
PALM COAST, FL

