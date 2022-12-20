ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

El Paso city leaders extend disaster declaration for migrant crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso City Council on Friday voted unanimously to extend the emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Mayor Oscar Leeser made the declaration Saturday, saying that he believed conditions were becoming dangerous for migrants and El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Migrants move into temporary shelter at El Paso Convention Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso has prepared the El Paso Convention Center to be used as a temporary shelter for migrants. KFOX14 went inside the Convention Center Wednesday and saw cots and blankets from the American Red Cross set up. Migrants were brought into...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County holds digital library naming contest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Community Services Department is hosting a contest to find a name for its new digital library. They are asking for the public to submit naming suggestions to help. The all-digital library offers county residents free access to e-books, audiobooks, comics,...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Migrants apprehended at the border close to UTEP campus

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Our crews saw several migrants being apprehended in West El Paso. This happened around I-10 and Schuster, right behind the Sunbowl. Our crews saw several border patrol vehicles and a helicopter circling the area. We are still working to find out more information but...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy