KFOX 14
Border Servant Corps largest shelter in Las Cruces helps El Paso with influx of migrants
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 toured Las Cruces' largest shelter that helped El Paso deal with the influx of migrants. Border Servant Corps said they started helping out migrants in a church several years ago, and as of this year, they took in more than 200 asylum seekers a day from Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
KFOX 14
Title 42 uncertainty doesn't stop migrants from showing up at the border in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the future of the Trump-era policy Title 42 remains uncertain, migrants continued to show up at the El Paso border sector Wednesday. KFOX14 got access to the Chihuahuita bridge and along the Rio Grande where hundreds of migrants have arrived. Migrants spoke with...
KFOX 14
El Paso city leaders extend disaster declaration for migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso City Council on Friday voted unanimously to extend the emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Mayor Oscar Leeser made the declaration Saturday, saying that he believed conditions were becoming dangerous for migrants and El...
KFOX 14
Migrants move into temporary shelter at El Paso Convention Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso has prepared the El Paso Convention Center to be used as a temporary shelter for migrants. KFOX14 went inside the Convention Center Wednesday and saw cots and blankets from the American Red Cross set up. Migrants were brought into...
KFOX 14
El Paso County holds digital library naming contest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Community Services Department is hosting a contest to find a name for its new digital library. They are asking for the public to submit naming suggestions to help. The all-digital library offers county residents free access to e-books, audiobooks, comics,...
KFOX 14
CBP plans to set up temporary tent facility in El Paso to assist with migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is looking to set up a soft-sided facility in El Paso to assist with the migrant crisis, a CBP spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. Our crew saw a facility being worked on off of US-54 and Mesquite Hills. The spokesperson did...
KFOX 14
Migrants apprehended at the border close to UTEP campus
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Our crews saw several migrants being apprehended in West El Paso. This happened around I-10 and Schuster, right behind the Sunbowl. Our crews saw several border patrol vehicles and a helicopter circling the area. We are still working to find out more information but...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD vacant schools to houses migrants to open Friday, next week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District will use two of its vacant schools to help the city of El Paso house migrants. El Paso is working with the city to shelter migrants after the El Paso Mayor declared a state of emergency on Saturday. To...
KFOX 14
TUHSC psychiatry professors selected to serve on National Forbes Health Advisory Board
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two faculty members from the Foster School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso were selected to join the Forbes Health Advisory Board. Forbes Health provides wellness insights, news and reviews, and features a wide range...
