Neiman Gracie will attempt to get back on the winning track when he meets Michael Lombardo on the first Bellator card of 2023. Gracie (11-4 MMA, 9-4 BMMA), a perennial welterweight contenders and former title challenger, is set to clash with Lombardo (13-3 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) at the Bellator 290 event on Feb. 4, which takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif,. with a main card that airs on CBS following prelims on MMA Junkie.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO