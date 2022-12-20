Read full article on original website
On two-fight skid, Neiman Gracie draws Michael Lombardo at Bellator 290
Neiman Gracie will attempt to get back on the winning track when he meets Michael Lombardo on the first Bellator card of 2023. Gracie (11-4 MMA, 9-4 BMMA), a perennial welterweight contenders and former title challenger, is set to clash with Lombardo (13-3 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) at the Bellator 290 event on Feb. 4, which takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif,. with a main card that airs on CBS following prelims on MMA Junkie.
