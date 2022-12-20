Read full article on original website
Merry Christmas!
Bode and Blair Reed tell Santa their Christmas wishes at Merchants National Bank during a Hillsboro Uptown Christmas event held earlier this month. The Times-Gazette wishes everyone and very merry and bright Christmas.
Interest in Christmas tree is through the roof
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Local community member Christi Stone and her family — Brad Norman, and two sons — have decorated their house for Christmas in a very unique way. Stone recently spoke with the Record-Herald about their jaw-dropping illusion that has the town talking. The special...
Have a merry and bright Christmas!
A horse-drawn carriage gives rides around the Highland County Courthouse square during a Hillsboro Uptown Christmas event held earlier this month. The Times-Gazette wishes every a very merry, bright and safe holiday season.
New Year’s Christian concert
The community is invited to a New Year’s Day concert featuring contemporary Christian musical artist Chris Mulpas at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ. Mulpas is an evangelist from Centerburg who travels the country, proclaiming the good news through song and sermon. He incorporates contemporary music and gospel music to encourage the Lord’s churches and challenges everyone to obey Christ as Savior and Lord. The Bainbridge Church of Christ is located at 3812 U.S. 50, Bainbridge. For additional information contact the church office at 740-634-3925.
DORA good for uptown Hillsboro?
At this time I rarely drink. I’ll have a glass of red wine at dinner, but I really don’t particularly like it — I’m convinced it’s good for my heart. However, there was a time in my past that I often drank to excess. Again, not because I liked the taste of alcohol, but because I was cavorting with friends. It’s lucky I made it through that period. There was a moment or two when it was touch and go. Drinking and driving was the cause of death for several of my friends. One friend got a taste of buckshot after a drunken brawl in Wilmington. But that was 50 years ago.
Benefit response pulls at Burns family’s emotions
When she initially planned a fundraiser for Kyce Burns, Hillsboro High School Secretary Angie Juillerat hoped she would be able to raise up to $5,000 for the 15-month-old baby who was diagnosed with a brain tumor last month, but she was elated when the event pulled in more than $16,000.
Chillicothe Warming Shelter to Remain Open Daytime This Weekend
Ross County Community Action says they'll be keeping their shelter open for 24 hours on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Regular shelter hours are from 7pm to 9am daily, but the shelter will be open during daytime hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas. They report the shelter is near...
Columbus military parents get surprise of their lives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus military family's Christmas wish came true in a way they never thought possible. There were many moving parts, but everything went off without a hitch. "I'm excited, nervous; I guess we'll see," said Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts as he was getting ready to...
Caramel corn recipe from Florida
In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Steven Holland (my Facebook friend) with his famous caramel corn. This looks delicious. Steve put the recipe on Facebook and I sent him a message asking if I could put this in my column. But, of course, I needed a picture of the caramel corn. Steve was busy getting ready to come to Wilmington from his home in Florida to be with his family for Christmas. But he stopped and made this wonderful caramel corn so we could not only have this recipe, but also see how delicious it looks. He sent me a picture saying use this one because I added pecans.
City budget issues, land for hospital, missing girl found
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
‘I got my babies back;’ Mom of 5-month-old twins taken from Columbus thankful for their safe returns
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After nearly 72 hours, 5-month-old Kason Thomas is back in the arms of his mother. News Center 7 spoke with Wilhelmina Barnett, mother of Kason and his twin brother Ky’air, Friday, less than 24 hours after Kason found outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.
Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
Find a dog in the cold? Here’s which Ohio humane societies you should call
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay. Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
Highland Co. Community Fund awards grants
The Highland County Community Fund (HCCF) has awarded five grants totaling $10,000 to advance projects and programs serving individuals throughout Highland County. “It brings us great joy to see the generosity of those who believe in and love this county transformed into opportunities that will make a difference in the lives of our residents and families today and in the future,” said Shawn Priest, HCCF committee member. “These grants are the result of every minute, ounce of talent and dollar invested in the people and communities of Highland County.”
Customers leave $433 tip on $16 bill at Skyline Chili
MASON, Ohio — A server at Skyline Chili got a heartwarming surprise ahead of the holidays. WLWT's Sheree Paollelo posted to twitter saying on Tuesday night her son was working at the Skyline Chili in Mason when a group of businessmen left one of the servers, Lizzy Jenkins, a $433 tip on a $16 bill.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus
Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.
Adena names Dr. Koury chief clinical officer
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System has announced that Shaheed Koury, M.D., will soon join the organization as its new chief clinical officer. In his role, Dr. Koury will have system oversight and leadership for directing Adena’s clinical operations and quality of care initiatives. Joining Adena following a...
Grow! Highland County gets $1,000 donation
Southern Hills Community Bank recently donated $1,000 to Grow! Highland County, an economic development program designed to foster entrepreneurship by assisting with small business startup in Highland County. Pictured (l-r) are Lindsay Cloud, Cara Rohrback, Stacie Rolfe, Charlene Huffer, Tracy Evans, Rachelle Trefz, Lauren Roades and Beth Staggs. Huffer, Evans and Trefz serve on the Grow! Highland County Board.
Local collegiate news
The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:. Callan Myers, of Hillsboro, is among 285 students who have been named to Ohio Dominican University 2022 Fall Semester Dean’s List. In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Student success programs
This week’s school board meeting in Greenfield had a lot to do with student success as school board members heard a presentation about ongoing programs that support student success, programs that have helped students graduate despite seemingly insurmountable odds. McClain Principal Matthew Shelton spoke briefly about being pleased with...
