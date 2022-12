CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Defensive end Trey Hendrickson attempting to play through a broken wrist is just the latest example of a Bengals player showing their physical toughness, but the team has shown its mental toughness plenty of times as well, especially how they have been able to rally from sizeable deficits and then finish off games with time-consuming drives.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO