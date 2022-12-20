ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Celtics Receive Mixed Injury News Ahead of Friday Showdown vs. Timberwolves

The Boston Celtics may not be at full strength yet again Friday. Boston enters Friday night's showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves losers of each of its last three games and is looking to get back in the win column. The task might be a little tougher Friday because they may not have their full squad ready to go.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Lakers: This Hall Of Fame Laker Is Santa’s Favorite Scorer

Given that your Los Angeles Lakers are frequently featured on the NBA's marquee Christmas day scheduling, it may come as no surprise that a certain Laker superstar holds the record for most points scored on the holiday. Per Game of Inches, 18-time All-Star shooting guard Kobe Bryant notched a whopping...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Pierre scores 18, Wichita St. beats Texas Southern 65-56

Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Wichita State past Texas Southern 65-56 on Thursday night. Pierre was 8-of-13 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) for the Shockers (7-5). James Rojas scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Jaykwon Walton shot 3 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy