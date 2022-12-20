ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes tune to holiday schedule

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Starting Thursday afternoon, the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) will begin operating its holiday schedule, according to the Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority (THEA). Starting at 1 p.m., Dec. 22, the Selmon REL will be open eastbound from the downtown area toward Brandon and...
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

How to protect your pipes, sprinklers in upcoming cold weather

TAMPA, Fla. — As a strong cold front is making its way toward the Tampa Bay area in the coming days, now's the time to make preparations around the house to protect your belongings. When temperatures drop, there's the possibility that your pipes and sprinklers will freeze – which...
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
DUNEDIN, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants

The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

East Bradenton homes shine bright during holiday season

Standing in front of Tim Cunningham's home in Riverwalk is like being transported to the Island of Misfit Toys. Rudolph, Clarice, King Moonracer, Santa, Yukon Cornelius and others from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys" light up Cunningham's front yard each year. The idea expanded from...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?

TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold

TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
TAMPA, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE

