An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, FloridaModern GlobeDunedin, FL
TE Rob Gronkowski Discussed Return With BucsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
FREEZE WATCH: Tampa Bay gets first winter weather alerts ahead of cold air blast
The Tampa Bay area got its first winter weather alert of the season Thursday morning with cold air forecast to move into the region over the holiday weekend.
Top 8 coldest Christmases in Tampa history
As the Tampa Bay area braces for a blast of cold air to pass through later this week, experts predict temperatures won't even come close to the coldest Tampa Christmases on record.
Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes tune to holiday schedule
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Starting Thursday afternoon, the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) will begin operating its holiday schedule, according to the Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority (THEA). Starting at 1 p.m., Dec. 22, the Selmon REL will be open eastbound from the downtown area toward Brandon and...
10NEWS
How to protect your pipes, sprinklers in upcoming cold weather
TAMPA, Fla. — As a strong cold front is making its way toward the Tampa Bay area in the coming days, now's the time to make preparations around the house to protect your belongings. When temperatures drop, there's the possibility that your pipes and sprinklers will freeze – which...
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida
Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants
The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
‘NO WORDS’: Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrushed shell
A Florida animal sanctuary is reminding residents and tourists to stop painting the shells of turtles and gopher tortoises.
Where can I see New Year’s Eve fireworks in Tampa Bay?
It's that time of year where colors and sparkles will light up the night sky, ringing in the new year.
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton homes shine bright during holiday season
Standing in front of Tim Cunningham's home in Riverwalk is like being transported to the Island of Misfit Toys. Rudolph, Clarice, King Moonracer, Santa, Yukon Cornelius and others from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys" light up Cunningham's front yard each year. The idea expanded from...
fox35orlando.com
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
Hillsborough County Homeowners With Wells Should Be Prepared For Freezing Temps
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – According to the National Weather Service, parts of the Tampa Bay area are expected to have near to below-freezing temperatures Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning. This has prompted the Southwest Florida Water Management District to advise residents who live near Plant
Tampa woman rescues Christmas for families she's never met
Christmas often brings out the best in people, but one Tampa woman goes to great lengths to rescue the holiday for families she's never met.
fox13news.com
Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?
TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
Fire destroys Hillsborough County mobile home 2 days before Christmas
TAMPA, Fla. — A fire destroyed a family's mobile home just two days before Christmas in Hillsborough County. Firefighters responded Friday morning to the four-alarm fire on 50th Avenue South off of Palm Drive in Tampa with six fire engines, a truck and several rescue units. Four adults and...
fox13news.com
Tarpon Springs man finds passion for 'mouth painting' after accident leaves him paralyzed
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - When Chris Kuster's pen or paint brush hits paper, his wildest imaginations instantly come to life. "I'm one of those artists that everything is extremely random," Kuster said as he drew from his colorfully decorated studio inside his Tarpon Springs home. "Some days, I'll do an oil painting, some days I want to draw cartoons."
$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold
TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
Farmers prepare to protect crops as cold weather approaches
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Cooler weather is heading to the Tampa Bay region and farmers are gearing up to protect their crops. Wish Farms crews in Plant City have a game plan for the cooler temperatures. Nick Wishnatzki with Wish Farms says they have multiple temperature monitoring stations throughout...
New Port Richey server gets $2,000 tip just days before Christmas
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Getting a gift is fun, but being able to give one can be a true blessing. A server at The Social in New Port Richey got a true surprise just days before Christmas. City Councilwoman and Realtor Kelly Mothershead got together with a group of 20 friends for lunch there.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
