Cranberry Township, PA

kyle carey
3d ago

this is why the elderly need to be drivers an written test to save an make the roads an public way safe I had a old lady In her late 70s pull out in front of me on my way to work totaled my car an costed me grief an they drove their wow

CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two-car Crash on Allegheny Blvd. Near Giant Eagle

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash with heavy damage near Giant Eagle on Allegheny Blvd. today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 2:16 p.m. The caller reported two vehicles involved in a crash at the stoplight at the intersection of Allegheny Blvd. and the entrance to the Giant Eagle/Rural King shopping center.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Abandoned Dog Found in Girard Township

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an abandoned dog was found in Girard Township. Troopers were called Tuesday around 12:19 a.m. to the 7800 block of Locust Lane. That's where they found a brown lab mix dog leashed to a wooden stake next to a field. Anyone with information on...
GIRARD, PA
wtae.com

Fire roiling North Huntingdon home

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Westbound Lanes of I-80 in Clarion, Venango County Closed as Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Updated on Interstates

VENANGO CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango and Clarion Counties are closed due to multiple crashes. (Photo courtesy of Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.) In addition, due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speeds and updated...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews respond to house fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews were called to a house fire in Fayette County on Friday evening. According to Fayette County Dispatchers, emergency crews were called to Locks Hill Road in German Township at 5:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy

Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Former Lyndora Legion Set For Demolition

The demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township is set to get underway next week. According to Butler Township Commissioner Dave Zarnick, demolition of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue will begin Monday. “The building has sat vacant for I’m not sure how many years now....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

UPDATE: ONE PERSON KILLED IN CRASH THURSDAY MORNING IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

One person has died in a vehicle accident this morning in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments at 8:12 this morning for a reported two vehicle crash on Route 954 South near Tide road. Black Lick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, and the Indiana Fire Association was called in for traffic control at the intersection of Lucerne Road and South 6th Street Extension.
HOMER CITY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman killed by dump truck in Pa. neighborhood

A woman was struck and killed by a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh, police confirmed. According to WPXI, the woman had been struck by the dump truck when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

NO ONE HURT IN REDBANK TOWNSHIP CRASH

State Police have released details about a vehicle accident in Red Bank Township in neighboring Armstrong County. The crash happened on Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. on Route 536 near Salem road. Laura L Varner of New Bethlehem was driving West on 536 when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve, and struck a concrete barrier causing disabling damage to the entire front end of her Dodge Durango.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

