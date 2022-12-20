Read full article on original website
kyle carey
3d ago
this is why the elderly need to be drivers an written test to save an make the roads an public way safe I had a old lady In her late 70s pull out in front of me on my way to work totaled my car an costed me grief an they drove their wow
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
explore venango
Two-car Crash on Allegheny Blvd. Near Giant Eagle
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash with heavy damage near Giant Eagle on Allegheny Blvd. today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 2:16 p.m. The caller reported two vehicles involved in a crash at the stoplight at the intersection of Allegheny Blvd. and the entrance to the Giant Eagle/Rural King shopping center.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Update: Interstate 80 Reopens Between Strattanville and New Bethlehem/Clarion Exits
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 has reopened from Exit 70: US 322 – Strattanville to Exit 64: PA 66 South – New Bethlehem/Clarion after it was closed due to a vehicle crash this afternoon. The crash was reported by 511PA at 1:32 p.m. According to...
erienewsnow.com
Abandoned Dog Found in Girard Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an abandoned dog was found in Girard Township. Troopers were called Tuesday around 12:19 a.m. to the 7800 block of Locust Lane. That's where they found a brown lab mix dog leashed to a wooden stake next to a field. Anyone with information on...
Property, homes damaged after tractor-trailer crashes into utility pole in Elizabeth Borough
ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. — Equipment at several businesses and some homes were damaged after a tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole in Elizabeth Borough, causing what police called a serious electrical problem. According to a Facebook post from police, the crash happened at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday in West...
wtae.com
Fire roiling North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
wccsradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
explore venango
Westbound Lanes of I-80 in Clarion, Venango County Closed as Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Updated on Interstates
VENANGO CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango and Clarion Counties are closed due to multiple crashes. (Photo courtesy of Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.) In addition, due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speeds and updated...
Man dies after being hit by car in Lawrence County
Police said that the victim was laying on the roadway
Life-saving equipment stolen from Beaver County fire department
Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department says someone broke into their station and stole thousands of dollars-worth of essential lifesaving equipment. The theft happened Tuesday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The post explains, “Someone entered Station 1 on Brodhead Road without permission and stole our rescue...
Coroner: Man killed in fatal Indiana County crash
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Indiana County on Thursday morning, according to the coroner’s office. A news release said the victim was traveling on Route 954 in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado at 7:52 a.m. in Center Township when a 2000 Toyota Tundra crossed the centerline.
Crews respond to house fire in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews were called to a house fire in Fayette County on Friday evening. According to Fayette County Dispatchers, emergency crews were called to Locks Hill Road in German Township at 5:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story....
cranberryeagle.com
3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
butlerradio.com
Former Lyndora Legion Set For Demolition
The demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township is set to get underway next week. According to Butler Township Commissioner Dave Zarnick, demolition of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue will begin Monday. “The building has sat vacant for I’m not sure how many years now....
wccsradio.com
UPDATE: ONE PERSON KILLED IN CRASH THURSDAY MORNING IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
One person has died in a vehicle accident this morning in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments at 8:12 this morning for a reported two vehicle crash on Route 954 South near Tide road. Black Lick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, and the Indiana Fire Association was called in for traffic control at the intersection of Lucerne Road and South 6th Street Extension.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on...
Person killed in head-on car crash in Washington County
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was killed in a head-on car crash in Washington County on Wednesday morning. According to the Washington County Office of the Coroner, the crash happened near the intersection of Thomas Road and Springdale Road in North Strabane Township at around 8:46 p.m.
Woman killed by dump truck in Pa. neighborhood
A woman was struck and killed by a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh, police confirmed. According to WPXI, the woman had been struck by the dump truck when...
Erie man arrested for driving stolen car, resisting arrest in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man was arrested for a list of charges after he allegedly was caught driving a stolen car in Chautauqua County. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, the 27-year-old Erie man was stopped for an alleged vehicle violation at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the Village of Silver […]
wdadradio.com
NO ONE HURT IN REDBANK TOWNSHIP CRASH
State Police have released details about a vehicle accident in Red Bank Township in neighboring Armstrong County. The crash happened on Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. on Route 536 near Salem road. Laura L Varner of New Bethlehem was driving West on 536 when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve, and struck a concrete barrier causing disabling damage to the entire front end of her Dodge Durango.
