Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
Houston Chronicle
Houston artists reeling after fire at Winter Street Studios
A fire that broke out Tuesday morning at Winter Street Studios has damaged countless works of art and left many Houston artists without workspaces or gallery space. The fire, which began around 6:30 a.m., is being investigated as arson, according to the Houston Fire Department and numerous accounts from artists who work at the building.
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
papercitymag.com
Houston Treasures Revealed — Women and Men Who Make a Difference in the City Get a Moment
The forces behind Houston Treasures and The Social Book: Scott Evans, Warner Roberts, Sami Shbeeb and Jeff Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Social Book‘s “Houston Treasures” dinner. Where: Hilton Americas-Houston. PC Moment: Presentation of the Houston Treasures honorees is always the highlight of this event....
Black Girl Tamales: Where South of the Border Meets Soul Food
What happens when a Black girl reimages a tamale? Magic. A tamale is traditional Mexican food made with masa and filled with meat (chicken, beef or pork), vegetables or beans and cheese. It is wrapped in a corn husk and then steamed. If you’ve never tried one before, we have a fascinating story that will change that.
houstononthecheap.com
10 best Houston drive through Christmas Lights for 2022
In H-town, we are blessed to have great weather for most of the winter months. However, there are times every now and then when it feels like Houston has suddenly moved next to the North Pole or sometimes it rains so hard that we start thinking that Houston got moved to the rain forests of the Amazon.
Vice
50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards
Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
cw39.com
How to handle tense situations during the holidays
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Coming together as a family during the holidays can be challenging, especially when the conversation turns toward something you are uncomfortable with. One psychologist shares how to handle those tense situations. First, she advises to already know ahead of time what is something you would be...
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
fox26houston.com
Houston New Year's Eve parties: Masquerade Ball, Houston Aquarium, Gatsby’s House
HOUSTON - The 2022 year is coming to a close, and it's time to welcome in 2023 and prepare to mess up the date on all of our documents for at least a week or two. The new year is a time for celebration and excitement for what might come and Houston is a great city to experience everything a New Year's Eve party has to bring.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston
When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
police1.com
‘You make our jobs worthwhile’: Burn survivor inspires LEOs while serving as an officer for a day
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — For 19-year-old Zaid Garcia, becoming a police officer has been a lifelong dream since he was 10 years old, but he always felt his dream might be out of reach. “I told her, ‘Mom, I think I can do it,’” Garcia told KPRC News. “To...
Artists hoping to salvage work after fire intentionally set to Sawyer Yards studios, firefighters say
HOUSTON — Investigators are looking for the person who they said intentionally set fire to an art warehouse in Sawyer Yards Tuesday. This caused severe damage to most of the artwork inside the building at Winter Street Studio. The warehouse is home to dozen of local artists and some...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: The Crack Shack Coming Soon, Becks Prime Reopens
The Crack Shack, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is slated to open in early 2023 in Katy. Originally founded in San Diego in 2015, the concept is inspired by Southern California/Baja fried chicken. It began as a project from the owners of the upscale San Diego restaurant Juniper and Ivy, a team that includes Founder and CEO Michael Rosen, Director of Culinary Jon Sloan and Director of Operations Dan Pena. The Crack Shack has now expanded to nine fine casual eateries.
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
fox26houston.com
Houston Freeze cause more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge
HOUSTON - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony. The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save more than 100 bats that have fallen. Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the...
houstoncitybook.com
It's Literally Freezing, Houston. You Need These Soul-Warming Soups Now
IT'S NOT OFTEN that a bowl of piping-hot soup hits the spot in humid Houston. But on days like today? Yes, please. Here are five of our favorite soups and stews that we're craving now. Seafood Gumbo. A year-round go-to, Brennan’s of Houston’s deep-roux, fully loaded gumbo tastes especially delicious...
Buzzy South Korean bakery with croissants, cakes, and more rises with first Houston-area location
A popular South Korean bakery has opened in the Houston area. Paris Baguette has opened in the Katy Asian Town development (23119 Colonial Pkwy). Founded in 1988 by Korean businessman Hur Young-in, Paris Baguette is known for its cakes, pastries, croissants, and breads. They also sell doughnuts, cronuts, cream puffs, and other cream-filled pastries.Flavors consist of a mix of both traditional French classics such as a ham and cheese sandwich on a baguette and chocolate croissants and some Asian-influenced items such as a green tea-blueberry chiffon cake and peppermint mochi doughnut. Doughs are made in South Korean, flash frozen, and...
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
If your pipes froze during Friday's arctic freeze, plumbers explain what to do next
If your pipes didn't freeze overnight, you're not in the clear yet, as plumbers say, watch for additional leaks as temps start to rise.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing
With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
Comments / 0