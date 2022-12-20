ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Chronicle

Houston artists reeling after fire at Winter Street Studios

A fire that broke out Tuesday morning at Winter Street Studios has damaged countless works of art and left many Houston artists without workspaces or gallery space. The fire, which began around 6:30 a.m., is being investigated as arson, according to the Houston Fire Department and numerous accounts from artists who work at the building.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

10 best Houston drive through Christmas Lights for 2022

In H-town, we are blessed to have great weather for most of the winter months. However, there are times every now and then when it feels like Houston has suddenly moved next to the North Pole or sometimes it rains so hard that we start thinking that Houston got moved to the rain forests of the Amazon.
HOUSTON, TX
Vice

50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards

Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to handle tense situations during the holidays

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Coming together as a family during the holidays can be challenging, especially when the conversation turns toward something you are uncomfortable with. One psychologist shares how to handle those tense situations. First, she advises to already know ahead of time what is something you would be...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston family is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston

When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: The Crack Shack Coming Soon, Becks Prime Reopens

The Crack Shack, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is slated to open in early 2023 in Katy. Originally founded in San Diego in 2015, the concept is inspired by Southern California/Baja fried chicken. It began as a project from the owners of the upscale San Diego restaurant Juniper and Ivy, a team that includes Founder and CEO Michael Rosen, Director of Culinary Jon Sloan and Director of Operations Dan Pena. The Crack Shack has now expanded to nine fine casual eateries.
KATY, TX
houstoncitybook.com

It's Literally Freezing, Houston. You Need These Soul-Warming Soups Now

IT'S NOT OFTEN that a bowl of piping-hot soup hits the spot in humid Houston. But on days like today? Yes, please. Here are five of our favorite soups and stews that we're craving now. Seafood Gumbo. A year-round go-to, Brennan’s of Houston’s deep-roux, fully loaded gumbo tastes especially delicious...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Buzzy South Korean bakery with croissants, cakes, and more rises with first Houston-area location

A popular South Korean bakery has opened in the Houston area. Paris Baguette has opened in the Katy Asian Town development (23119 Colonial Pkwy). Founded in 1988 by Korean businessman Hur Young-in, Paris Baguette is known for its cakes, pastries, croissants, and breads. They also sell doughnuts, cronuts, cream puffs, and other cream-filled pastries.Flavors consist of a mix of both traditional French classics such as a ham and cheese sandwich on a baguette and chocolate croissants and some Asian-influenced items such as a green tea-blueberry chiffon cake and peppermint mochi doughnut. Doughs are made in South Korean, flash frozen, and...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing

With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
HOUSTON, TX

