Windham, OH

WFMJ.com

Newton Falls Councilman arrested, accused of pointing gun at brother

Newton Falls Council member John Baryak has been arrested on charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence. Baryak was booked into the county jail on the charges early Thursday after Sheriff's Deputies arrested him at his North Canal Street home. According to a complaint filed in Newton Falls Municipal Court,...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Coroner IDs Youngstown double homicide victims

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office identified the two people that were shot to death inside a Cherry Hill Avenue home on Tuesday. The coroner reports that 41-year-old Kimberly Kalasky and 51-year-old Joseph Sanders were found deceased inside the home by a man on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to Youngstown's...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County

HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Wednesday night fire claims life of Linesville area woman

Dec. 23—CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP — The cause of a fatal Wednesday night fire that claimed the life of an elderly Linesville area woman remains under investigation but isn't considered suspicious, according to investigators. The body of Patsy H. Crabb, 78, was recovered from a Conneaut Township home in the...
LINESVILLE, PA
Cleveland.com

‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
CLEVELAND, OH

