Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
Related
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Akron: Police
Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.
Local councilman charged, accused of pulling gun
John Baryak, 73, was charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence.
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls Councilman arrested, accused of pointing gun at brother
Newton Falls Council member John Baryak has been arrested on charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence. Baryak was booked into the county jail on the charges early Thursday after Sheriff's Deputies arrested him at his North Canal Street home. According to a complaint filed in Newton Falls Municipal Court,...
Boardman police arrest 2 during investigation of thefts from vehicles
Police arrested two men during an investigation of several vehicles that had been ransacked in Boardman.
WFMJ.com
Coroner IDs Youngstown double homicide victims
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office identified the two people that were shot to death inside a Cherry Hill Avenue home on Tuesday. The coroner reports that 41-year-old Kimberly Kalasky and 51-year-old Joseph Sanders were found deceased inside the home by a man on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to Youngstown's...
Man arrested after leading Massillon police officers on high speed chase
MASSILLON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after leading Massillon police on a high speed chase. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 3:13 a.m. on...
cleveland19.com
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police urge the community to come forward and identify the multiple males accused of causing damage to several homes in the city. The damaged homes are located on Woodfield Trail, Spruce Pointe, and Olde Creek Trail, according to police. Police said the homes were damaged...
Warren man accused of ramming car, pulling gun
Keagen Schreckengost, is charged with aggravated menacing and felonious assault.
Report: Youngstown officer catches armed burglar in the act
One of the men would later be identified as 20-year-old Blake Clabough, the other was found to be a 17-year-old juvenile.
Marshals arrest man suspected of killing victim with beer can
A homicide suspect who had been on the run since September is in custody Wednesday.
Police pursuit leads to crash in Youngstown
A portion of Market Street near the bridge by E. Woodland Avenue was blocked Thursday afternoon, but it has since reopened.
Man dead after shooting at Youngstown gas station
One person is dead after a shooting at a Youngstown gas station in Youngstown early Thursday morning.
Stray bullet flies through Youngstown home
The woman's little brother said a bullet went through his wall.
Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
3 indicted in Warren federal drug case
Three people are being charged in connection to a federal drug trafficking case in Warren.
YAHOO!
Wednesday night fire claims life of Linesville area woman
Dec. 23—CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP — The cause of a fatal Wednesday night fire that claimed the life of an elderly Linesville area woman remains under investigation but isn't considered suspicious, according to investigators. The body of Patsy H. Crabb, 78, was recovered from a Conneaut Township home in the...
‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
House shot up in Warren
Police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home in Warren.
Grinch busted for trying to steal Christmas in Massillon
Wearing a jumpsuit and cuffs, the Grinch walked into court — his charges stemmed from attempting to steal Christmas for sport.
Thieves steal high-performance vehicles from Geauga County car dealership
Authorities in Geauga County are trying to identify a team of thieves who stole three high-performance vehicles from a local car dealership.
Comments / 0