WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amidst a troubling rise in hate crimes and antisemitism nationwide, today, U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Gary Peters (D-MI), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) called on Senate leadership to robustly fund the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) in the upcoming spending bill. The NSGP provides critical funding to faith-based and other nonprofit institutions at risk of terror attacks to install physical security enhancements, hire security personnel, and conduct emergency preparedness planning exercises. However, demand far exceeds the funding available; this year, FEMA was only able to provide funding to about half of the 3,500 organizations nationwide that requested it. In order to align the program closer to the level of demand, Gillibrand and her colleagues are calling on Congress to robustly fund the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) NSGP at $180 million and $180 million for the State Homeland Security Grant Program (SHSGP) NSGP.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO