Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) probable on Friday

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart is on track to return after Boston's guard missed one game with an illness. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
Portland's Damian Lillard (wrist) probable on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard continues to deal with a wrist injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's...
Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) remains out on Friday night

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Middleton will be sidelined for his fourth straight contest with right knee soreness. Expect MarJon Beauchamp to see more minutes against a Nets' team ranked 13th in defensive rating. Beauchamp's current projection includes 7.4...
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) active on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his return after he sat out one game for injury management reasons. In 33.8 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.3 points,...
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) available on Friday

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.4 minutes against the Heat. Haliburton's Friday projection includes 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds,...
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) out on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson will not be active for the third straight game with back spasms. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 255.1 minutes this season with...
Heat's Jimmy Butler (illness) probable on Friday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Butler is expected to return to the lineup on Friday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against the Pacers. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.7 points, 5.9...
Corey Kispert coming off the bench for Washington on Friday

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Kispert will move to the bench on Friday with Kristaps Porzingis back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Kispert to play 16.9 minutes against the Kings. Kispert's Friday projection includes 5.4...
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) ruled out on Friday night

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon will be inactive after he was ruled out with left foot plantar fasciitis. Udonis Haslem is a candidate for more minutes off the bench with Dedmon ruled out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) active and starting on Friday, Max Strus to bench

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin will return to the court after he was forced to miss. two games with a left ankle sprain. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection...
Dallas' Reggie Bullock (neck) will not return on Friday

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (neck) will not return to Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bullock suffered a neck strain during Friday's clash with Houston and will not return. Bullock will finish Friday's game with 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 27 minutes played.
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Pacers. Our models expect Vincent to play 14.0 minutes against Indiana. Vincent's Friday projection includes 5.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
John Konchar coming off the bench for Memphis on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Konchar will move to the bench on Friday with Desmond Bane back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Konchar to play 16.9 minutes against the Suns. Konchar's Friday projection includes...
Kelly Oubre coming off the bench for Hornets on Friday

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Oubre will move to the bench on Friday with Terry Rozier active and back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Oubre to play 31.7 minutes against the Lakers. Oubre's Friday...
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out again on Friday

Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Lakers. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Eric Gordon (thumb) on Friday

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Martin Jr. will make his seventh start this season after Eric Gordon was ruled out with a thumb contusion. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to score 24.4 FanDuel points. Martin Jr.'s...
