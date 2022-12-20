ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, MI

go955.com

Snowmobile driver dies, passenger injured in Calhoun County crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a snowmobile in Calhoun County. The crash occurred on B Drive South near 11 Mile Rd Thursday night at about 11:23 p.m. in Newton Township. Troopers say the snowmobile driven by a 49-year-old man...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
go955.com

Snow Removal Emergency issued for City of Portage

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage has issued a Snow Removal Emergency, restricting on-street parking beginning at midnight on Thursday, December 22. This restriction will remain in effect until Monday, December 26 at 8 a.m. To assist with safe and efficient snow removal from city streets,...
PORTAGE, MI
go955.com

16-year-old charged with open murder in Interfaith fatal shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager has been charged with open murder now facing a possible life in prison sentence. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney has authorized criminal charges against Kahree Louis Compton for the shooting death of 17-year-old Jashan Omar Jones around 4 p.m. on Friday, December 16 in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard on Kalamazoo’s Northside.
KALAMAZOO, MI

