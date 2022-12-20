KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager has been charged with open murder now facing a possible life in prison sentence. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney has authorized criminal charges against Kahree Louis Compton for the shooting death of 17-year-old Jashan Omar Jones around 4 p.m. on Friday, December 16 in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard on Kalamazoo’s Northside.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO