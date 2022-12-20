Read full article on original website
Snowmobile driver dies, passenger injured in Calhoun County crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a snowmobile in Calhoun County. The crash occurred on B Drive South near 11 Mile Rd Thursday night at about 11:23 p.m. in Newton Township. Troopers say the snowmobile driven by a 49-year-old man...
Snow Removal Emergency issued for City of Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage has issued a Snow Removal Emergency, restricting on-street parking beginning at midnight on Thursday, December 22. This restriction will remain in effect until Monday, December 26 at 8 a.m. To assist with safe and efficient snow removal from city streets,...
16-year-old charged with open murder in Interfaith fatal shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager has been charged with open murder now facing a possible life in prison sentence. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney has authorized criminal charges against Kahree Louis Compton for the shooting death of 17-year-old Jashan Omar Jones around 4 p.m. on Friday, December 16 in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard on Kalamazoo’s Northside.
37th Holiday Blood Drive in Kalamazoo cancelled and rescheduled due to expected winter storm
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Due to the expected winter storm over the next few days, organizers of the 37th Holiday Blood Drive at Kalamazoo’s downtown Radison Hotel scheduled for Friday, December 23 from 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. has been cancelled. The blood drive has been rescheduled...
Blowing and drifting snow and dangerous wind chills as Blizzard Warning continues until Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – High winds and brutally cold temperatures have now moved into West Michigan, as a Blizzard Warning remains in effect for many counties, including Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Barry, Ottawa, Cass, and St. Joseph until 7:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Calhoun County is under a Winter...
