A bill submitted by Rep. Terri Sewell to declare the Black Belt region in Alabama a National Heritage Area has passed the House and the Senate. The bill, titled H.R. 3222, was first passed by the House in July. An amended version passed the Senate on Dec. 20 and then passed the House on Dec. 22 with a vote of 326 to 95.

