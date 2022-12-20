Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
STREAM Act legislation passes Congress
Legislation aimed at addressing the negative impact of acid mine drainage passed Congress via the Fiscal Year 2023 spending bill, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright and U.S. Rep. David McKinley announced Friday. The Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines Act will allow states...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill to declare Black Belt as National Heritage Area passes House, Senate
A bill submitted by Rep. Terri Sewell to declare the Black Belt region in Alabama a National Heritage Area has passed the House and the Senate. The bill, titled H.R. 3222, was first passed by the House in July. An amended version passed the Senate on Dec. 20 and then passed the House on Dec. 22 with a vote of 326 to 95.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Appeals court win provides backup to EC firefighters union
EAST CHICAGO — A federal appeals court just gave city’s firefighters an early Christmas gift in their three-year-long labor dispute with the mayor. A four-judge panel of the Seventh Circuit of the Court of Appeals in Chicago has upheld a decision to return the firefighters to their preferred schedule of 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off duty.
