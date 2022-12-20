ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Odessa teen arrested on vehicular homicide and racing charges in fatal Lutz crash

An Odessa teen has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with an October crash in Lutz that killed another driver, deputies said. Charles David Meininger, 17, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant and released the same day on $8,000 bail, Hillsborough jail records show. Meininger was 16 at the time of crash and the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting him as an adult.
LUTZ, FL
iontb.com

Officers perform CPR on overdosed driver that struck a patrol vehicle then went unconscious on Seminole Boulevard

A deputy from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Largo Police Department assisted in both the apprehension and medical needs of a driver that struck a deputy’s vehicle. The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of Seminole Boulevard just south of 16th Avenue SW at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
LARGO, FL
cw34.com

Great-grandmother dies after being pinned under car

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — An 80-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she and her great-granddaughter were ran over and pinned underneath a car. The Tampa Police Department announced on Thursday evening, that tragically the woman had died at the hospital. Police said the woman and her great-granddaughter...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Largo couple dead in murder-suicide at mobile home park, police say

LARGO, Fla. - Police in Largo say two people who were found dead in a mobile home community on Monday died as a result of a murder-suicide. Officers responded to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park just after 3 p.m. after a relative found 46-year-old Ricardo Ortiz Gomez and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Sharry Colon, dead inside the home.
LARGO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy