Pinellas County Sheriff Searching For Suspect Who Lifted Glasses From Belleair Bluffs Store
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman who they say shoplifted glasses from a store in Belleair Bluffs. According to deputies, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 4 pm, a suspect entered Belleair Opticians off Indian Rocks Road
iontb.com
Pinellas deputies respond after two shot at the Doubles Neighborhood Sports Bar
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded the Doubles Neighborhood Sports Bar at approximately 11:22 p.m. on Thursday, December, 22, 2022. The call for service was for reports of a woman shot at 3301 54th Avenue N in Lealman. According to detectives, deputies located 28-year-old Clemmiesha Flowers...
Lakeland Police officer punches man several times during arrest
A video circulating social media shows a Lakeland Police officer punching a man who is already on the ground several times during an arrest.
click orlando
Killer’s fingerprint leads to 5 arrests in Osceola shooting, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the arrests of five people Wednesday months after a man was shot and killed in a violent home invasion near St. Cloud. Deputies began investigating after Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in the area of 3785 Henry J Ave.,...
Great-grandmother rescued from under car dies from injuries at hospital, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman who was rescued after being pinned under a car with her 3-year-old great-granddaughter has died, the Tampa Police Department reports. In an update, police explained how the great-grandmother died from her injuries Thursday afternoon after first responders and good Samaritans helped to pull her from under a car.
Man robbed at gunpoint inside Carrollwood home, HCSO says
A man was robbed last night after being forced into his home at gunpoint, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
YAHOO!
Odessa teen arrested on vehicular homicide and racing charges in fatal Lutz crash
An Odessa teen has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with an October crash in Lutz that killed another driver, deputies said. Charles David Meininger, 17, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant and released the same day on $8,000 bail, Hillsborough jail records show. Meininger was 16 at the time of crash and the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting him as an adult.
Teen dead in Brevard County after a fatal crash on I-95, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A teen is dead after getting hit by a car in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol says. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on I-95 at CR-509 (Wickham Road). Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound when the 17-year-old pedestrian, on the east shoulder,...
iontb.com
Officers perform CPR on overdosed driver that struck a patrol vehicle then went unconscious on Seminole Boulevard
A deputy from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Largo Police Department assisted in both the apprehension and medical needs of a driver that struck a deputy’s vehicle. The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of Seminole Boulevard just south of 16th Avenue SW at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
mynews13.com
Lakeland responds to record-number drivers with multi-million dollar plan
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County was named one of the fastest growing areas in the nation and that’s come with a record amount of consistent traffic. The residents who were already living in these communities say the traffic is a big issue. “This area over here in Dixieland...
fox13news.com
Clearwater man's good deed to homeless couple nearly lands him in prison for three felonies
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater man thought he was doing a good deed when he took in a homeless couple, but six weeks later, he was in the county jail charged with three felonies and looking at years in prison. Philip Felix said a false police report turned his life...
cw34.com
Great-grandmother dies after being pinned under car
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — An 80-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she and her great-granddaughter were ran over and pinned underneath a car. The Tampa Police Department announced on Thursday evening, that tragically the woman had died at the hospital. Police said the woman and her great-granddaughter...
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
Orlando police investigate after person hit by car while crossing busy road
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating after a person was hit by a car overnight. The crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Colonial Drive. The road was shut down at Maguire Boulevard for several hours Wednesday night. Several officers were out investigating the scene after the crash.
fox13news.com
Largo couple dead in murder-suicide at mobile home park, police say
LARGO, Fla. - Police in Largo say two people who were found dead in a mobile home community on Monday died as a result of a murder-suicide. Officers responded to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park just after 3 p.m. after a relative found 46-year-old Ricardo Ortiz Gomez and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Sharry Colon, dead inside the home.
Mysuncoast.com
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Petersburg grocery store shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shadyside Meat Market, located at 4200 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The area was blocked off while police canvassed the area, but it has since reopened.
Pine Hill neighbors want abandoned building attracting crime, drugs removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills want to know why an abandoned building that attracts crime and drugs is still standing. Channel 9 once investigated the Agape Assembly Baptist Church property on Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road, that caught fire last year. In March, the county...
Firefighters save puppy from swamp in Pasco County
Pasco County Fire Rescue firefighters rescued a puppy from a swamp in the Mirada subdivision on Thursday.
