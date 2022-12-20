Read full article on original website
Old footage from FOX 32 archives shows Chicago blizzard of 1934
In 1934, a blizzard brought 10 inches of snow to the Chicago area. Footage from the FOX 32 archives shows the "North Pole-like conditions" from almost a century ago.
Chicago Staple Pays Fitting Tribute To Late Peter Salvino
He was a regular at the popular hot dog stand.
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Rob Stafford Anchors Final Newscast Before Retirement
After more than a decade behind the NBC 5 anchor desk, award-winning journalist and investigative reporter Rob Stafford delivered his final newscast before retirement Friday. Stafford joined NBC 5 News as weekend anchor and reporter in September 2007. He moved to the main anchor position in July of 2009, where he has since spent years working alongside co-anchor and friend, Allison Rosati.
This New Sushi Speakeasy Serves Up Delicious Omakase And Transports Guests To The 90s
A popular Gold Coast restaurant is set on expanding its Chicago locations with plans to install a one-of-a-kind omakase experience in a prime hotel. The expansion to this hotel isn’t far-fetched as the company already has Sushi by Bou spots at additional hotel restaurants like Hotel Lincoln and Claridge House Hotel, bringing an intimate dining experience to the masses with a unique drink list, and a meal that doubles as an unforgettable experience. The new space brings a 90s flair to the hotel space, with graffiti decorated walls, a hip hop inspired playlist, and murals of Chicago’s hip hop legends! Every item is prepared by a seasoned sushi chef, with the professional making all menu decisions for diners. Choose from either the 10-seat lounge or the counter to enjoy your meal and a delicious craft cocktail!
‘Barbecue is in our blood:’ Legendary rib joint Twin Anchors celebrates 90 years in business
CHICAGO — A neighborhood anchor is an institution that enhances the quality of life and strengthens the cultural connections of a community. In Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood, you could say there are twin anchors. Gina Manrique is one of three siblings who co-own the restaurant and tavern, which is celebrating 90 years in business. […]
Dining Experts Reveal Chicago’s Best Takeout Options
Chicago’s media dish on their favorite takeout options for 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Michael Nagrant, The Hunger: It is always Lee’s Chop Suey on volume and deliciousness alone, but I say this every year, so we’re gonna go with the other stalwart, Tortello because getting perfect legitimately top-level nonna pasta dropped on your doorstep with a side of focaccia and honey drizzled mascarpone dip is life-affirming.
What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world? Keith Jefferies, Chicago Dear Keith, In official temperature records dating from November 1, 1870, to the present, Chicago’s lowest temperature reading stands at -27 degrees on January 20, 1985. The world’s lowest […]
Top 10 Snowstorms In Chicago History.
Snow days, snow ways, snow stays and just keeps falling. We’ve got another big snow event headed our way combined with very cold temps so I thought I’d share the 10 heaviest snow fall events in Chicago in the past 140 years or so. I’ve been here for the top 5. How bout you? Will Thursdays storm join the ranks of the top 10? I think we’re hoping not, but if the weather peeps are correct it could be top 5. They are using that bomb cyclone handle in describing it..
When was Chicago’s last double-digit snowstorm?
It’s been almost two years. The city’s last snowstorm that produced 10 or more inches of snow occurred on Jan. 30-31 2021 when the Chicago area was hit by an official 10.8-inch snowfall. Snowfall on January 30 totaled 4.5 inches, followed by 6.3 inches on January 31. The snow began around 2 pm on January 30 and continued for more than 30 hours before ending during the late evening on January 31. The snow was accompanied by strong and gusty winds to more than 40 mph which produced some blowing and drifting. After that storm, the city’s largest snowfall was 6.9 inches which fell about two weeks later on February 15-16. Last winter’s biggest snowfall was just a 5.7-inch affair on January 23-24, 2022.
Cooper’s Hawk Adding New Location in Algonquin
The company's 16th Chicagoland location will sit within the Enclave
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.
This little pup will make a perfect addition to your family this holiday season
Happy Howell-days! Meet Howell, one of the nearly 100 adorable puppies and kittens are making their way to PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center throughout the week.
Chicago weather forces a few changes for fans at Soldier Field Saturday
Due to the expected frigid temperatures and high winds for the Bears-Bills game on Saturday at Soldier Field, the Bears have made a few changes for fans both inside and outside the stadium.
Magnolia Bakery Introduces A Limited Time Red Velvet Banana Pudding For The Holiday Season
This season’s flavor of choice? Red velvet of course! Magnolia Bakery on State Street is a sight to behold, beckoning customers in with a series of delicious treats. Tourists and locals alike travel from all over to try out the famous banana pudding– and within good reason. This season, the popular bakery added an extra dash of seasonal cheer to the mix with a brand new red velvet flavor. While the bakery is known for its flavor of the month, this December’s has drawn national attention featuring their classic banana pudding layered with plenty of red velvet cake and chocolate shavings! The monthly seasonal flavor adds a daring twist to the iconic banana pudding, and it’s only available for a while longer. Going to January 1st, time is running out to try the decadent recipe! The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now until January 1st! If you want to recreate the banana pudding at home, check out the original banana pudding recipe here! Sweet tooths, this one’s for you! We’re definitely stopping by to try out the delectable flavor. Address: 108 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602
Evanston opts for environmentally-friendly way to keep streets safe during snowfall
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Another community preparing for at least 4 inches of snow is Evanston where crews are using something environmentally friendly to treat the roads.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot went to the Evanston Public Works Agency's salt dome where there's about 3,500 tons of salt.The salt is mixed with brine, and made right in Evanston, with the goal of keeping everyone on the roads safe and protecting the environment, at the same time.In the salt tank at the Public Works Agency, fresh water mixes with the salt to create between 4,000 and 6,000 gallons of brine, which is...
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
Chicago Weather Alert: CBS 2's Dave Savini investigates the cold conditions in Naperville
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's dangerously cold.Wind chills are between -30 and -40 degrees early Friday. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. CBS 2's Dave Savini was reporting live in Naperville with updates on the frigid conditions. He investigated the cold temperatures with a cup of water and his hot tea in his "Dave" cup. When he place a cup of water on his car, it froze almost instantly!Luckily, Savini has a Bears blanket in his car to help him fight the cold. Savini talked with employees working Friday morning who said roads are slick in Naperville. "Going from Aurora to Naperville, the roads were definitely difference, so thank you Naperville," Alaina Witkowski of Amber Waves said. "It's very cold, a misrable time."Savini said Naperville officials confirmed over 100 vehicles were on the road clearing snow and salting roads.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Dive in Illinois Offers This ‘Metal’ Burger
The list of diners, drive-ins and dives visited in Illinois by food celebrity Guy Fieri is long, but there can only be one "best". That place in the Land of Lincoln is a diner in Chicago that offers the most 'metal' burger you'll ever find (and that's a good thing).
Fire erupts at DuSable LSD apartment building
CHICAGO — A fire erupted on the floor of an apartment building in the City’s Gold Coast neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say a fire erupted on the 16th floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 4:10 a.m. Chicago Fire said a 57-year-old man was transported […]
