NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police
A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
fox5dc.com
Woman killed after crashing into utility pole on Indian Head Highway in Accokeek area
ACCOKEEK, Md. - A woman is dead after police say she crashed into a utility police early Friday morning in the Accokeek area of Prince George's County. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. along southbound Indian Head Highway near Berry Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the pole.
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
Two shot at rec center in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast – at the Ridge Road Community Center. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They...
fox5dc.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Chillum area
CHILLUM, Md. - A woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in the Chillum area of Prince George's County. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. near University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue. Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. The...
Police say driver tried to hit officer with car leading to chase; 1 arrested
BETHESDA, Md. — A driver who attempted to hit a police officer with their car, leading to a pursuit in Montgomery County Friday night, has been arrested, police say. MCPD and Maryland State Police say the driver attempted to hit an MCPD officer with their car near Old Georgetown Road and Rockville Pike in North Bethesda sparking a pursuit.
Police ask for help identifying woman killed in SUV crash in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver died after the SUV she was driving hit a utility pole Friday morning, and police asked for help in identifying her so they could contact her family. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. in the area of Indian […]
WJLA
Driver dead after car crashes into utility pole on Indian Head Highway in Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Md. early Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road, according to Prince George's County Police Department. The driver was going southbound on...
fox5dc.com
4 teens arrested in connection with armed carjackings in Prince George’s County: police
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - Authorities in Prince George's County say they have arrested four teenagers in connection with two armed carjackiings. On December 19, police say a driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills. Sean Franklin Mills (l) of...
popville.com
Shootings in Columbia Heights Yesterday (Wed.)
From MPD sent at 4:25pm: “Alert: Shooting in the 1400 block of Girard St, NW. No lookout.”. From MPD sent at 6:41pm: “The Third District is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, NW. An adult male was struck with gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information that may assist is asked contact 202-727-9099.”
Maryland woman injured after tree collapses on home
LAUREL, Md. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a tree collapsed on a home in Maryland Friday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department was dispatched just after 11:15 a.m. in Laurel, Maryland. First responders arrived at the home in the 67000 block of Park...
WTOP
Beer truck hops over Jersey wall on 14th Street Bridge
A box truck from beer and wine distributor, Hop and Wine, hopped a Jersey wall on the outbound 14th Street Bridge in D.C. just before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash comes on a day that is heavily traveled as people make their way in and out of town for the Christmas holiday.
dcwitness.org
Documents: Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Dec. 21, on the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release at about 4:23 pm, officers responded to a location for...
Police ID Man Found Stabbed To Death In Silver Spring Parking Garage (UPDATE)
A man was found stabbed to death in a parking garage in Silver Spring, authorities say. The man, who has yet to be identified, was found dead in the parking garage around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to Montgomery County police. The garage was reportedly on Wayne Avenue by...
Wbaltv.com
Police: 14-year-old girl shot while riding in car in West Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
fox5dc.com
Person struck, killed by tractor-trailer while checking tire on I-70 shoulder in Frederick County
MYERSVILLE, Md. - A person is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer while checking a tire on the shoulder of a Frederick County highway. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday along the westbound lanes of Interstate-70 near Harmony Road in the Myersville area. Authorities say the person...
WUSA9
34-year-old man shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A Tuesday night shooting in Northeast D.C. has left a man dead and the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers. Officers responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast, nearby Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, just a short distance away from the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 9:40 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WUSA9
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
DC men arrested for carjacking in Prince George’s County; guns recovered
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it took about 24 hours for officers to find the people responsible for an armed carjacking that took place. The Prince George’s County Police Department said three men were involved in the carjacking in the 6200 block of Allentown Rd. It happened around 12:50 a.m. […]
Woman struck and killed attempting to cross the road in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Detectives continue to investigate after a 72-year-old person was killed in a crash in Fairfax County Wednesday night. The crash happened at 6:40 p.m. at Richmond Highway and Beacon Hill Road in the Groveton area. The pedestrian, Kim Hampton, was attempting to cross the southbound...
WUSA9
