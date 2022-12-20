After acquiring him just a few days ago in a three-way deal, the Florida Panthers have recalled Givani Smith to the NHL, where he will make his debut with the club. The 24-year-old Smith was picked 46th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2016 and appeared as if he had finally cracked the NHL last season when he played 46 games. After adding several players through free agency, though, the Red Wings didn’t have room for the fourth liner and have put him mostly in the minor leagues this year.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO