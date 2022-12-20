Read full article on original website
Related
Kings activate forward Brendan Lemieux
The Los Angeles Kings have gotten a player back from injury, as forward Brendan Lemieux has been activated off of injured reserve. Lemieux has missed the Kings’ last 23 games with a lower-body injury. Lemieux has played in 15 games this season and scored three points to go along with 28 minutes spent in the box.
Former first-round pick Alexander Burmistrov re-signs in KHL
The Atlanta Thrashers had a very hot-and-cold drafting record during their years in the league. Patrik Stefan, the team’s very first pick, is infamous for his status as a bust (though he did play more than 450 games in the league), thanks in part to a missed open net. But the next year the team picked Dany Heatley and his 791 career points. It would continue to bounce back and forth between success and failure at the top of the draft alternating between Bryan Little and Boris Valabik.
Senators sign Artem Zub to four-year contract extension
The Ottawa Senators have handed a nice Christmas gift to defenseman Artem Zub, signing him to a four-year extension. The deal is worth a total of $18.4M ($4.6M AAV) and will keep him in the organization through the 2026-27 season. Zub will hold a 10-team no-trade clause, and make the following:
Florida Panthers recall Givani Smith
After acquiring him just a few days ago in a three-way deal, the Florida Panthers have recalled Givani Smith to the NHL, where he will make his debut with the club. The 24-year-old Smith was picked 46th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2016 and appeared as if he had finally cracked the NHL last season when he played 46 games. After adding several players through free agency, though, the Red Wings didn’t have room for the fourth liner and have put him mostly in the minor leagues this year.
What your team is thankful for: Seattle Kraken
As we approach the end of the year, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Seattle Kraken.
Devils' John Marino week-to-week, Ondrej Palat progressing
The New Jersey Devils will be without a key defenseman. John Marino will be out week-to-week according to team reporter Amanda Stein. It’s not all bad news though. Head coach Lindy Ruff also explained that Ondrej Palat is close to joining the group at practice. Palat has been skating on his own already.
Maple Leafs place defenseman Rasmus Sandin on IR
After suffering a neck injury in the Toronto Maple Leafs' last game, Rasmus Sandin has been moved to injured reserve. Head coach Sheldon Keefe explained Wednesday that the team would re-evaluate him after the Christmas break, meaning a stint on IR doesn’t necessarily mean he will be out long term. Sandin must miss at least seven days, but the Maple Leafs don’t play again until Dec. 27 after Thursday’s afternoon match with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Oilers reportedly interested in Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov
The Edmonton Oilers haven’t been able to stop many teams this season, allowing goals at an alarming pace for a club that started the year with plans to contend for the Stanley Cup. After three straight 4-3 losses, their search for defensemen has hit the hot stove once again. In Elliotte Friedman’s latest 32 Thoughts column for Sportsnet, the insider reports that Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov is on the Oilers’ radar.
Islanders place Cal Clutterbuck on injured reserve
The New York Islanders have made several transactions today, starting with Cal Clutterbuck being placed on injured reserve. His stint is retroactive to Dec. 16, meaning he could come off in just a few days if healthy enough to return. Hudson Fasching, Simon Holmstrom, and Cory Schnieder have all been recalled from the AHL, the latter under emergency conditions.
Devils place forward Nathan Bastian on IR
The New Jersey Devils have announced that forward Nathan Bastian has been placed on injured reserve, retroactively to Nov. 26. In a corresponding move, the team has recalled defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk from their AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets. This move is all about the recall of Okhotiuk, as both John...
