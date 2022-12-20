ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Aaron Judge’s wife, Samantha, supports new Yankees captain at press conference

Aaron Judge wasn’t the only star at his press conference Wednesday to announce his new contract. The Yankees slugger’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck – who looked stunning in a patterned blazer – received a bouquet of white roses from manager Aaron Boone. The brunette beauty was all smiles while posing for photos with Judge and his parents, Patty and Wayne Judge. Prior to the photo op, Samantha sat alongside the AL MVP as he was named the 16th captain in franchise history. Judge is the Yankees’ first captain since Derek Jeter retired in 2014. The Yankees legend and fellow former team captain Willie Randolph attended...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

What the baseball world is saying about the New York Mets swooping in overnight to land Carlos Correa

The New York Mets pulled off one of the biggest heists in the history of baseball in the early morning hours on Wednesday. A few hours after the San Francisco Giants backed out of a massive 13-year, $350 million deal with shortstop because of something the team saw with Correa’s physical, Mets owner Steve Cohen, who was vacationing, contacted Correa, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room

Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Braves longest-tenured player might surprise fans

Braves Country has seen All-Stars leave Atlanta in back-to-back offseasons. Freddie Freeman, who spent every waking moment of his big league career with the organization before 2022, left for sunny Los Angeles. And now, Dansby Swanson has departed for windy Chicago. Both were fan favorites and had been with the Braves for what felt like a lifetime.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Yankees swipe intriguing minor-league FA lefty flamethrower from Braves

The odds of a minor-league free agent signing paying dividends for the big-league Yankees are like flipping a coin glued to another coin glued to 35 more coins, then flipped by a rocket launcher, never to be seen again. That doesn’t mean former Braves farmhand Lisandro Santos, stolen by the...

