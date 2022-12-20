Read full article on original website
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Dansby Swanson was willing to take 'a lot less' money to stay with Braves, says GM Alex Anthopoulos
On Saturday, free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a seven-year pact worth $177 million. Swanson's deal is the second richest in Cubs franchise history, trailing only the eight-year, $184 million contract signed by outfielder Jason Heyward prior to the 2016 season. While Swanson is...
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
Dodgers: Tommy Kahnle Reveals Why He Left LA for Yankees
He felt like he had some unfinished business with the Yankees.
Aaron Judge’s wife, Samantha, supports new Yankees captain at press conference
Aaron Judge wasn’t the only star at his press conference Wednesday to announce his new contract. The Yankees slugger’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck – who looked stunning in a patterned blazer – received a bouquet of white roses from manager Aaron Boone. The brunette beauty was all smiles while posing for photos with Judge and his parents, Patty and Wayne Judge. Prior to the photo op, Samantha sat alongside the AL MVP as he was named the 16th captain in franchise history. Judge is the Yankees’ first captain since Derek Jeter retired in 2014. The Yankees legend and fellow former team captain Willie Randolph attended...
Former All-Star Reportedly Could Be Trade Target For Shortstop-Needy Red Sox
Should the Red Sox swing a trade?
What the baseball world is saying about the New York Mets swooping in overnight to land Carlos Correa
The New York Mets pulled off one of the biggest heists in the history of baseball in the early morning hours on Wednesday. A few hours after the San Francisco Giants backed out of a massive 13-year, $350 million deal with shortstop because of something the team saw with Correa’s physical, Mets owner Steve Cohen, who was vacationing, contacted Correa, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.
Is Josh Donaldson done? Yankees say it’s ‘foolish to bet against’ big rebound season
NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson won over Yankees fans in his first game wearing pinstripes. It was his 11th-inning single at Yankee Stadium last April 8 that beat the Red Sox for an Opening Day victory. Grand moments like this would become a bit of a trend. Donaldson’s walk-off...
Mets Owner Steve Cohen Is Embarrassing His Peers. And It’s Awesome.
The Mets swooped in and signed Carlos Correa after his deal with the Giants fell apart.
Report: SF Giants lost Carlos Correa over a "pre MLB" injury
Not only did the SF Giants let the Carlos Correa deal fall through. It may have been over a concern in his medicals from nearly a decade ago.
After Mets' reported Carlos Correa signing, here's how much owner Steve Cohen could pay in luxury tax
Wow. What an offseason for the New York Mets. We knew owner Steve Cohen had deep pockets and wanted to spend this offseason to help a playoff team get much better. But we didn’t know he’d spend THIS much. Reports broke early Wednesday morning that after a physical...
Angels News: Halos Pegged as Losers of Shortstop Carousel This Offseason
They did, however, do a good job of pivoting after missing out on the top four shortstops.
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room
Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
Mets' Cohen Shows No Signs of Stopping, Could Sign Ohtani Next Winter
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is showing no signs that he will stop spending big anytime soon. Cohen could aggressively pursue Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani when he hits free agency next winter.
White Sox Yasmani Grandal Calls Anderson Injury ‘Knockout Punch'
Yasmani Grandal calls Anderson injury 'knockout punch' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' fading energy last season became palpable to South Side fans who watched their beloved team go 81-81 last season. Even Pedro Grifol, the new White Sox manager and former Kansas City Royals bench coach,...
Braves longest-tenured player might surprise fans
Braves Country has seen All-Stars leave Atlanta in back-to-back offseasons. Freddie Freeman, who spent every waking moment of his big league career with the organization before 2022, left for sunny Los Angeles. And now, Dansby Swanson has departed for windy Chicago. Both were fan favorites and had been with the Braves for what felt like a lifetime.
Three Free Agents the Phillies Should Pursue
The Philadelphia Phillies are likely not done spending in free agency. If so, here are three players they should target.
New York Mets Trade James McCann to Baltimore Orioles
The New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
Yankees swipe intriguing minor-league FA lefty flamethrower from Braves
The odds of a minor-league free agent signing paying dividends for the big-league Yankees are like flipping a coin glued to another coin glued to 35 more coins, then flipped by a rocket launcher, never to be seen again. That doesn’t mean former Braves farmhand Lisandro Santos, stolen by the...
