Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdml.com
Two arrested in connection with Woodlawn armed robbery
JEFFERSON COUNTY — An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man and a 17-year-old juvenile male were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a reported armed robbery at the trailer park in the 200 block of Casey Avenue in Woodlawn. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report...
KFVS12
Crews battle frigid temps, house fire in Cape Girardeau
The latest on winter weather in Missouri. Transformer fire, downed power line leads to more than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau. A transformer fire at an Ameren substation, along with a downed power line, left more than 2,000 customers without power in Cape Girardeau. 1 dead, 3 injured after...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of firing gun while officers were arresting suspect arrested in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, IL — A man accused of firing a gun while officers were arresting a suspect in Carbondale, Illinois, is now in custody, the police department says. Around 2:19 a.m. on Dec. 11, the Carbondale Police Department says officers were trying to break up a fight outside a bar that was closing when they saw 36-year-old Travis L. Wooley, allegedly armed with a gun. The police department says Wooley tried to run away from the officers, but they caught him quickly. While the officers were arresting Wooley, the police department says someone fired multiple gunshots in the area where the fight happened.
KFVS12
2 teens arrested in Marion, Ill. in connection with ‘disturbance’ that involved a gun
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an investigation into a disturbance that reportedly involved a gun. According to police, they responded to the 2400 block of Williamson County Parkway around 8:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20 to investigate a disturbance involving several people. It was reported that one person pulled out a gun.
kbsi23.com
2 teens face charges after K9 officer finds firearm in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Two teens face charges after Marion police say they found a got a call about a disturbance on Dec. 20. A 14-year-old juvenile faces a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a 15-year-old juvenile faces charges of obstructing justice, aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer.
KFVS12
Overnight house fire on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau
Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in...
KFVS12
Man wanted for leaving scene of 3-vehicle crash in Graves Co. taken into custody
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A wanted man was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 21 after police say he left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in western Kentucky. Matthew Dale Hunt, 41 of Cunningham, Ky., was arrested on charges of operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance and leaving the scene of an accident/fail to render with serious physical injury.
westkentuckystar.com
Two Paducah men arrested after undercover fentanyl buy
An undercover fentanyl investigation resulted in the arrests of two Paducah men. Detectives were tipped off to the alleged sale of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in McCracken County. The tips alleged that 22-year-old Seth A. Humphrey of Paducah was selling the pills. The investigation led to a meeting between...
KFVS12
3 people displaced by fire on S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews fought a house fire on S. Benton Street in bitterly cold temperatures early Friday morning. According to the fire department, no injuries were reported; however, three people were displaced by the fire. It happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, December 23. According to a...
KFVS12
Murphysboro Police Dept. asks residents to move vehicles parked on snow routes
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro Police Department is asking residents to move vehicles parked on snow routes. According to a release from the police department, the street department will begin clearing the snow routes as soon as the snow begins to fall. Under a city ordinance, vehicles parked on...
wpsdlocal6.com
58-year-old Paducah man located, sheriff's office says
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking the for the public's help in locating a Paducah man last seen on Dec. 19. According to the department, 58-year-old James VandenBrook was last seen driving a white 4-door 2022 Subaru Legacy with a Tennessee license plate, in the Paducah area, on Dec. 19.
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire destroys White Rabbit Antique Mall in Pinckneyville
The White Rabbit Antique Mall in downtown Pinckneyville has been destroyed in a Thursday night fire. The fire quickly moved through the building and broke through the roof of the building across the street from the fire department. The 30 below wind chill values brought additional challenges in dealing with...
Child’s tongue gets stuck on pole in southern Illinois
Like a famous scene out of "A Christmas Story," a young child in southern Illinois learned the hard way not to place their tongue on a frozen pole.
KFVS12
Ky Gov. Beshear urges people to stay off roads
Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in...
KFVS12
First Responders working in the frigid temps and inclement weather
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - While many people are staying inside during the cold and inclement weather, first responders are still working to protect the public. Some local departments discussed what it’s really like to work in that kind of weather. As you get out this weekend, think of the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia residents plead guilty to felony charges in Marion County Court
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated domestic battery. Eddie Armstrong of East Kell was also ordered to undergo drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation and recommended treatment and pay $750 in probation fees. He was accused of impeding the breathing of a family member. The charge was reduced from an aggravated domestic battery with a prior conviction that would have required a three to seven-year prison term.
KFVS12
Crews battle fire, frigid temps in Pinckneyville, Ill.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Pinckneyville, Ill. have been fighting a fire in the freezing cold for several hours. According to Pinckneyville Fire Captain Curtis Miller, they responded to a fire at the White Rabbit antique shop, in front of the fire department, on Thursday evening. He said the...
KFVS12
Ameren working to restore power in Cape Girardeau
While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo. In Jackson, city officials say repairs have been made to a broken water main. It happened this morning on Eastview Court near the Power Plant.
KFVS12
Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo.
Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Ky Gov. Beshear urges people to...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau power outages continue after substation fire, downed line
Kentucky's governor continues his plea to keep people off the roads as crews work numerous crashes Thursday night into Friday morning. Firefighters in Cape Girardeau faced the bitter cold when they answered the call to this overnight house fire. It's believed an electrical issue caused it. Ameren working to restore...
Comments / 1