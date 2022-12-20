ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

1 injured, taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night, according to Raleigh police. This happened around 11 p.m. on Schenley Drive, police said. Officers said there were reports of multiple people firing shots and one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Police said...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Durham police officer helps citizen build house ramp

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty Durham police officer helped a neighbor build a ramp for his home. In a tweet on Thursday, Durham police said Officer D. Beugnot was off-duty when he saw a post on the Nextdoor app. The post was asking for help to dig holes to build a ramp for his wife.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating ATM robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating after an early morning bank robbery Friday. Officers responded at approximately 4:10 a.m. to the PNC Bank located at 106 N. Spence Ave. in reference to an ATM burglar alarm call. Upon arrival, officers found the ATM damaged, as well as evidence...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Man arrested in string of Cary burglaries

CARY, N.C. — An arrest was made on Friday in a days-long string of burglaries in Cary. Camden Thomas Seymore was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny. Police said Seymore and another man were going to homes dressed in a safety vest and hard hat and forced entry if no one was home.
CARY, NC
WFAE

Raleigh mass shooter's gunshot wound self-inflicted

RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Cumberland deputy remembered in emotional ceremony

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright was among those to eulogize Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright was among those to eulogize Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Burglaries in Cary neighborhoods lead to alert from police

CARY, N.C. — Cary police are warning homeowners about a series of burglaries in the town's more established neighborhoods in the days leading up to Christmas. "The incident starts with a male wearing a safety vest and often a hard hat, coming to the door. If someone is home, he will ask about the homeowner's interest in pine straw or in completing some kind of manual labor type job. He then moves on. However, if no one comes to the door, his accomplice in the vehicle comes up and together they make entry into the house, usually by kicking in a door. Once inside, they look for and steal anything of value."
CARY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lawyer killed in murder-suicide at North Carolina law firm, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy