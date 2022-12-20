Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Area Families Receive Home for Good Kits to Help Transition to Stable Housing
(KNSI) —Seventy St. Cloud area families got a wonderful welcome home thanks to the Bremer Bank Home for Good initiative. Home for Good helps families transition from homelessness to stable housing with a Welcome Home Kit filled with basic yet essential items a family needs. Bremer Bank teamed up with the United Way to pack kits with items including plates, drinkware, silverware, utensils, toothbrushes, deodorant, bar soap, towels, laundry soap, cleaning supplies and fleece blankets.
Waite Park Scouts Dishing Out Christmas Dinner
(KNSI) – Waite Park Scouts will be serving Christmas dinner Sunday, their 37th annual helping of holiday cheer. The meal is available only through curbside pick-up or delivery. You can stop by from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 105 Sixth Avenue North in Waite Park.
Yelp Reviews Give St. Cloud the Best Brunch/Breakfast Places
Brunch. One of my favorite meals. You get all the deliciousness of breakfast foods along with some lunch type things too. Plus there are usually Mimosas and/or Bloody Marys involved too. Not complaining about that at all!. Anyway, I checked with Yelp to see what people have reviewed as the...
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
MnDOT announces road closures and travel advisories in southcentral and southwest Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – (6:15 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le...
Barrens Bandits, Part 1: Brazen 1921 bank robbery set off massive manhunt
St. Paul gangsters on an interstate crime spree were chased up, down, and across the river. Saturday, July 23, 1921 was another in a stretch of sweltering days in Chisago County, Minnesota. Temperatures reached above 90 degrees, although it must have been cooler at 8:15 in the morning, when a green Nash touring car rolled through the Scandinavian immigrant village of Almelund. Inside the car were five men with criminal records and dangerous tendencies.
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
Moms in need get special holiday pampering in St Paul
Dozens of women around the Twin Cities are dressed to impress this holiday thanks to a pop-up event held in St Paul. “Moms need a little loving,” said Marsha D. Carter, the organizer of the event. “Not to slight children, but they are always thought of this time of year. We can give to children by supporting their mothers.”
Unsheltered man on the danger posed by extreme cold: ‘This just gets the coverage’
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was approaching 11 p.m. on Thursday night and the trickle of people arriving at the Ramsey County winter warming space in downtown St. Paul was beginning to increase, with small groups of men and a few women forming a line to check in at tables by the front door.
How much snow fell in your part of Minnesota? Snow reports from across the state
Parts of Minnesota saw a foot of snow Wednesday into early Thursday, adding to what’s already been a very snowy winter across much of the state. Here’s a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and neighboring states, as of noon Thursday.
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
Restaurants, businesses close doors as blizzard hits Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Restaurants and businesses across the Twin Cities metro and beyond are closing early as blizzard conditions sweep the state. The taproom at Bad Weather Brewing Company in St. Paul...
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
St. Paul entrepreneur adds beauty to the neighborhood through lipstick line
ST PAUL, Minnesota — On a cold, snowy day in St. Paul, warmth exudes from Tameka Jones at her storefront for Lip Esteem. The cosmetics company is busy as shoppers grab last-minute gifts. Jonathan Palmer, the executive director for the nonprofit Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, is picking out...
Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks' in Minnesota
A ground blizzard is raging in southern Minnesota on Friday and reports from law enforcement near the City of Winthrop say there are snow drifts the size of semi trucks. "Local law enforcement are reporting drifts as long and as tall as semi trucks on [Highways] 15 and 19 and ARE NOT PASSABLE," the City of Winthrop reported.
CentraCare CEO Releases More Details for Proposed Medical School in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — CentraCare Health is releasing more details on a proposed medical school in St. Cloud. CentraCare and the University of Minnesota met last week to discuss putting a school together to serve rural hospitals and clinics struggling to get medical workers. CentraCare President and CEO Dr. Ken Holmen says the school would be a partnership between the healthcare system and the university.
Plows Pulled Off Roads Friday Afternoon Amid Whiteout and Blizzard Conditions
(KNSI) — The Benton County Highway Department is pulling its plows off the roads. Officials say gusting winds are creating snow drifts and difficult driving conditions on Benton County roads. Benton County plow crews will continue clearing the roads until 3:30 p.m. Friday. At that time, the plows will be taken off the roads until 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to a tweet from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, if you will be traveling Friday night into the early hours of Saturday, “do so with caution and be alert for snow covered or obstructed roads. Ensure your vehicle is prepared for the conditions and that you have supplies to keep you safe in the event your vehicle is disabled.”
Overnight status for road closures in southwest Minnesota
Willmar, MN– At 5:30 pm on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released this road closure information. The majority of state highways in the twelve counties of southwest Minnesota District 8 remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status. See the updated listings below, which will remain in effect overnight. Road conditions will be reevaluated in the morning and posted to 511mn.org.
Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — In a state known for our many lakes, it's safe to say Minnesotans know a thing or two about ice fishing. Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer. Tom calls it the Wilcraft. The...
