'Spontaneous Combustion' bonfire event set to shine bright in Colorado mountain town

Looking for a place to dispose of your Christmas tree following the holiday season? From December 26 through 4 PM on February 11, the Town of Frisco will be accepting trees at the dirt lot of the Frisco Bay Marina for their 'Spontaneous Combustion' bonfire event.

Come the night of February 11, the trees will be lit on fire as part of a local celebration that features a massive bonfire and fireworks. While the blaze will be intentional, the event is dubbed the 'Spontaneous Combustion' bonfire. Cash-only beverage and soup sales at the event will benefit the Summit County Preschool.

If you're thinking about donating your tree, here are the rules:

"Trees must be stripped of all lights, tinsel, garland, tree stands and decorations prior to drop off. Only real trees will be accepted, and no other materials will be accepted including, but not limited to building supplies and packaging. The tree drop-off is open 24 hours a day."

The bonfire will start at 6 PM on Saturday, February 11, with fireworks scheduled for 8 PM.

