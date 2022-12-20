ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, CO

'Spontaneous Combustion' bonfire event set to shine bright in Colorado mountain town

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ioRu8_0jp7pVyd00
Photo: Ville Oksanen (Flickr).

Looking for a place to dispose of your Christmas tree following the holiday season? From December 26 through 4 PM on February 11, the Town of Frisco will be accepting trees at the dirt lot of the Frisco Bay Marina for their 'Spontaneous Combustion' bonfire event.

Come the night of February 11, the trees will be lit on fire as part of a local celebration that features a massive bonfire and fireworks. While the blaze will be intentional, the event is dubbed the 'Spontaneous Combustion' bonfire. Cash-only beverage and soup sales at the event will benefit the Summit County Preschool.

If you're thinking about donating your tree, here are the rules:

"Trees must be stripped of all lights, tinsel, garland, tree stands and decorations prior to drop off. Only real trees will be accepted, and no other materials will be accepted including, but not limited to building supplies and packaging. The tree drop-off is open 24 hours a day."

The bonfire will start at 6 PM on Saturday, February 11, with fireworks scheduled for 8 PM.

Find more information here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home

Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
MORRISON, CO
9NEWS

Casa Bonita reopening date announced by 'South Park' creators

DENVER — One of Colorado's most iconic restaurants known for food and fun in a festive atmosphere, Casa Bonita, will be reopening in May 2023. More snow, a winning Denver Broncos season and the reopening of the Lakewood fixture famous for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas: That's what "South Park" creators and restaurant owners Matt Parker and Trey Stone said Coloradans want the most for Christmas.
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Take a weekend getaway to Central City, Colorado – where the past meets the present

Imagine a friendly, welcoming place filled with Old West history, arts and culture, casinos, a thriving downtown, restaurants, comfortable places to stay, breathtaking scenery and diverse wildlife. You will find this – and more – in Central City, an easily accessible destination less than 40 minutes from Denver (perfect for local Coloradans and out-of-state visitors!)
CENTRAL CITY, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Seek high ground': Regular ice jam releases causing problems in Colorado highcountry

During wintertime in Colorado, ice jams can pose a serious risk to those near rivers and streams. As ice breaks and moves down the stream, it can block water flow, creating a makeshift dam that can sometimes result in flooding. The ice jam can then release, sending a sudden surge of water downstream, capable of pulling debris into its flow from river banks.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

New wine bar and restaurant Social Oak now open in Eagle

A new wine bar and restaurant called Social Oak officially opened its doors in Eagle last week. The restaurant launched its full lunch and dinner menus on Dec. 12 after a week-long soft opening period, and is now open for business every day except Tuesday. Social Oak combines an international...
EAGLE, CO
9NEWS

Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Curtain call: Red Rock obliterates attendance record | Arts news

Red Rocks was the most-attended concert venue in the world in 2021, according to Billboard Magazine, and the crown jewel of the outdoor concert world just rocked and rolled all its previous attendance records. An estimated 1.54 million attended ticketed events at Red Rocks in 2022. That’s up 31.8 percent from 2021, according to Ginger White Brunetti, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues, which manages the iconic amphitheater in Morrison. In 2021, when many indoor venues were under capacity restrictions, that figure was a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Two at-risk adults missing during dangerously cold temperatures

Gilberth Higuera may be experiencing mental health issues and disappeared five days ago in Lakewood. Patricia Miller has dementia and drove away from a grocery store Thursday while her husband was shopping inside.Metro area authorities are asking for the public's help in finding both people. The request is made more urgent by the dangerously cold temperatures which descended on the region. Miller is 75 years old. She left the King Soopers in Conifer around 5:15 p.m. in a maroon 2000 Subaru Outback. The car carries a Colorado license plate: 601-BZH. "Please keep your eye out for this little lady so we can bring her home," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Higuera was last seen Saturday walking in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street in Lakewood. His possible mental state puts him in danger, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Higuera is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white track jacket with red stripes when he disappeared. Anyone who sees either Miller or Higuera, or who has information about their location, should call Jeffcom Dispatch at 303 980-7300.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy