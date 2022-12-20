Read full article on original website
Related
Top Puerto Rican eateries around North Texas for your eating pleasure
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for the diversity of its residents and most definitely the number of cuisines around the state that will titillate anyone’s taste buds. Wednesday, December 21 is National Coquito Day! “Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink, which embodies the island’s warm and open spirit. Most Puerto Rican families have their own coquito recipes, passed down from generation to generation,” National Today said.
Report: These Texas cities among the best in the country for cookie lovers in 2023
DALLAS (KDAF) — Baked goods are the talk of the town around the holiday season and even when it’s not the holidays, cookies remain one of the best desserts in the world. While cookies are easy to make at home, there are local shops around the US that bring this tasty treat to a new level. So, where are the best cities for lovers of cookies?
Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas
The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado.
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
Bottoms up! This drink is the most popular brunch cocktail in Texas, report says
Everyone loves a good brunch whether you're there for the good times, food or drinks, you're sure to enjoy yourself during this in-betweener meal that continues to grow in popularity as time goes on.
These are the best Texan snacks & where to get them in the Lone Star State: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Eating in the Lone Star State can be a near-religious experience whatever route you take. Whether it’s barbecue, Tex-Mex, steak, or really any cuisine that sets up shop will more than likely blow your mind. Texas is truly a foodie wonderland, but while everyone is...
Warm Holidays: Have You Ever Tried Dr. Pepper Like This In Texas?
Ah Dr. Pepper. I think it's a requirement to love the drink in the state of Texas isn't it? Especially for us in Central Texas, as it was invented in Waco after all. Dr. Pepper over the years has had different variations and flavors. We even have our favorite mixes of other beverages with it to make a tasty concoction. But there's one way many of us probably don't drink sodas: warm.
cw39.com
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
‘Superfan’ has eaten at Whataburger every day for 10 years. Here’s what she’s learned
Whataburger is a Texas staple and the fast food chain has no shortage of ardent fans. But there are regular fans and there are die-hard fans. Ashley Bean Thornton belongs to the latter category.
Texas Hill Country city ranked among best small towns in US South
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is always focused on the big cities of every state in the country as they make up a big portion of the identity of that state, but you’ll truly get to know the heart of any place in the U.S. in its small towns.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
This meat is the most popular Christmas food in Texas & other states: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone knows that cookies, brownies, muffins, pies and other sweets shine during the holiday season, but what is the most popular Christmas food in Texas and other states across the country?. A report by Crestline checked out the most popular Christmas foods in America and how...
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question
Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
These Texas cities ranked among the best in the country for celebrating Christmas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Christmas holiday is coming up quicker than you may think, so if you haven’t gotten your shopping done, you best be running to the nearest mall and hoping they’ve got what you need for those receiving the gifts you plan on giving. While...
Will liquor stores be open Christmas weekend?
DALLAS — Christmas is finally almost upon us. With Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both on the weekend this year, many will be making plans to go out and be merry with their friends and family. But for those who plan on bringing some alcohol to spice up their...
Texas Eateries Land Among New York Times' Top 25 Restaurant Dishes Of 2022
The New York Times released their list of the top 25 restaurant dishes of 2022.
kut.org
With the Christmas Bird Count underway, some are asking: Where have all the birds gone?
For the 123rd year in a row, the Christmas Bird Count is happening all over the country. Bird enthusiasts and nature lovers head outside, take a census of birds in their area and report what they’ve found to the National Audubon Society, a nonprofit conservation organization. Always planned around...
Whoa! Is This The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In Texas?
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
CW33
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 1