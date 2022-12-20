Chief Theetge joins ranks of high-powered women in Cincinnati

Teresa Theetge was formally introduced as Cincinnati's chief of police on Tuesday at City Hall. Flanked by her command staff, she said she is committed to addressing crime and quality of life for the citizens of Cincinnati.

"Behind this badge, I am just like you," Theetge said. "I'm a wife, mother and grandmother who loves Cincinnati."

Theetge's promotion comes at a time when women hold an unprecedented number of high-ranking positions in the city, many of whom were at Tuesday's event. She is the first woman to lead the department.

"It's about dang gone time," City Manager Sheryl Long said.

Long and Theetge were joined Tuesday by many of the area's female leaders: Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey, Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco, Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney were all there, joined by several other city council members (four of the nine are women).

"With this title comes great responsibility," Theetge said. She thanked the past chiefs for setting the stage for her and said she hopes she can pave the way for more female leaders. Her message to those future leaders was to work hard and with dedication and it will pay off.

Theetge outlined some of the plans she has for the department. She said gun violence was top priority and she plans to review and release data from Crime Gun Intelligence Center, which has been active for about a year.

She also plans to bring back and support Citizens on Patrol. The program at one point had thousands of members but was basically shuttered during the pandemic.

The chief said she's reinstituting the internal advisory board. She said she is aware of morale issues in the ranks and said she knows not every officer supported her promotion. The board will give her a chance to communicate with officers to find out where she can improve.

With the number of officers well below what's recommended for the city, Theetge said she's going to continue to work on recruiting efforts and is working with the fire department to relaunch the Public Safety Academy to give young people the chance to get exposed to the work of police and firefighters.

Theetge has over 30 years of experience in the Cincinnati Police Department and was chosen from a shortlist of two internal candidates and two out-of-town candidates. Long, who made the final decision, said Theetge knows the department very well.

"Officers, there is nothing she can ask you to do that she hasn't done herself," Long said.