Food Made Fresh: A special touch to Christmas peppermint bark

For many years, one of my son’s favorite Christmas treats has been peppermint bark. When I purchased the ingredients this year to make it, the cashier asked what I was making. It’s so simple to make that I had not realized perhaps some folks may not know just how easy it is to create.

This year, my son will be married on Dec. 23. His beautiful fiancé has always wanted a Christmas wedding. It will be a gorgeous black-tie event. The bridesmaids will wear juniper-green, satin dresses. The mother-of-the-bride will be dressed in festive red, and I will be decked out in navy. And I can’t wait to see the bride’s snowy white dress! This jewel-toned wedding will be a lovely way for these two wonderful individuals to start their life journey together.

Since this Christmas holiday is made even more special for my family this year, I decided to add a special touch to the peppermint bark. My son, incidentally, named Nick and sports a red beard, will be delighted to see the extra touch. He’s a big fan of white chocolate. So rather than just using the classic vanilla bark to make this candy, I’m adding a drizzle of white chocolate.

Candy-making sounds daunting in some cases, with many requiring a candy thermometer or candy molds, or a long list of ingredients. So, it’s refreshing to make this super easy recipe that doesn’t require any special equipment and can be made with just 2 ingredients, if not adding the white chocolate drizzle.

Additionally, I often add a half teaspoon vanilla to the melted bark if the brand of bark I’m using doesn’t have as much flavor as I desire. Although, I am cautious adding it, and stir quickly, as it can react with the melted bark and start to harden it.

If you haven’t made Christmas candy and want to start, or never knew how easy peppermint bark is to make but wanted to try it, give this a go. It will be so nice to share with neighbors, family, co-workers, or friends.

Make some special memories in the kitchen. Merry Christmas and enjoy food made fresh!

Extra Special Peppermint Bark

3.5 ounces peppermint

24 ounces vanilla bark cubes

4 ounces white chocolate

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper, (not completely necessary but works well).

Place unwrapped peppermint in a zip-top back or a bag you can secure. Using a pan or rolling pin, smash the peppermint into little bits. Set aside.

Break the large block of bark into individual cubes. Place into a medium microwave safe bowl. Melt in the microwave on high heat for 1 ½ minutes. Stir and break up the larger pieces of bark with your spoon.

Continue melting in the microwave on high for 30 seconds more. Stir, and continue stirring until last little bits of bark are completely incorporated and silky smooth.

Stir all the bits and crumbs of peppermint into the melted bark. Pour this mixture onto the prepared baking sheet.

Melt the white chocolate in a small microwave safe bowl in the microwave in two, 30-second intervals, stirring in between. Stir again until silky smooth and immediately drizzle over the bark.

Place the baking sheet in the fridge and chill until set.

Note: If not using white chocolate, the bark will set up quickly at room temperature eliminating the need to refrigerate.

Once the candy is set, break into small pieces and store in a covered container.

ANGELINA LARUE is a food writer, recipe developer and author of “The Whole Enchilada Fresh and Nutritious Southwestern Cuisine.”