Marion County, FL

Fighting back: Opponents of newly approved development sue Marion County

By Jim Ross, Ocala Star-Banner
 3 days ago
Opponents of a newly approved residential development west of Southwest 60th Avenue and north of State Road 200 are not giving up.

Several of them filed a blistering lawsuit last week accusing Marion County government of denying them due process, disrespecting them and violating the county's own written rules and guidelines concerning development.

The plaintiffs live in single-family homes near the approved development. A county government spokeswoman said the county would have no comment since the lawsuit is pending.

Here's the background on the case

Last month, the County Commission approved a plan for Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP to build 529 townhomes, 552 apartments and 108 single-family detached units on 121.82 acres at 6280 SW 52nd Street.

Many nearby residents complained about insufficient buffering, increased traffic and a general incompatibility between the proposed development and the existing surrounding uses.

Allegation: Violation of opponents' right to due process

The plaintiffs say they were not given enough time (two minutes apiece) to address the County Commission when it considered the case on Nov. 15. They also say that three property owners within a 300-foot radius of the property in question were not properly notified about the requested zoning change.

These and other slights constitute a violation of due process and a failure to comply with what courts have previously ruled to be appropriate measures for public comment, the suit says.

Allegation: The County Commission wrongly approved the project

As for the development itself: The plaintiffs say the proposed use would be incompatible with the existing neighboring uses and allege that the county failed to ensure that certain aspects, like setbacks and building heights, will protect existing residents and their horses.

"This large, poorly buffered urban style development will bring 24-hour traffic, noise and light pollution to an existing rural neighborhood," the lawsuit says. It says the commission didn't properly weigh residents' opinions and their fact-based statements in opposition to the plan.

"The density and population of the 1,189-unit PUD squeezed into tiny lots without any yards and two small 'recreation areas' is tantamount to creating an Urban District which is inconsistent with the current rural agricultural low density residential and surrounding existing uses along the western boundary," the suit says.

The developer made several changes from the original plan in keeping with concerns expressed by the commission. Commissioners unanimously approved the revised plan.

Still, the plaintiffs are asking a judge to quash the commission's approval of the Planned Unit Development (PUD) Rezoning and Conceptual Plan.

Antihero
3d ago

This council - and anyone else who is allowing all of this destruction needs to be fired! These people have allowed our county to be destroyed in the name of progress! Their vision is to turn us into another Orlando.

Steven Mann
3d ago

dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, let the commission do whatever they want. the morons of this county don't want to get up and vote these people out let them live with it. maybe next time people will go vote for a new commission.

Terry Robinson
3d ago

the council doesn't care about anything except $ & destroying anything that is left.

