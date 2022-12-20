– Doris E. (Peterson) Hallen, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in the family home. She leaves four children, Richard Hallen and his wife Gail of Worcester, Nancy Hallen and her husband John Canestraro of North Grafton, David Hallen and his wife Deborah of Rutland, and Linda Christie of Germany; four grandchildren, Emily Hallen, Clarissa Petrie-Hallen and her husband Shawn, Julia Canestraro Langer and her husband David, and Erica Canestraro Meretzky and her husband Dan; three great grandchildren, Scarlett and Cecily Langer, and Sebastian Petrie-Hallen; a sister, Grace MacKirdy of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in 1983 by her husband of 36 years, Roland C. Hallen, her brother Earl Peterson, and sisters Gladys Peterson, Nancy Peterson, and Mae Edwards.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO