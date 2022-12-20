Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
David J. Kopper, 60, of Shrewsbury
– David J. Kopper, 60, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Fenlason) Kopper for over 35 years. Born in Braddock, PA, he was the son of Joseph and Marlene (Winters) Kopper. He was raised and...
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
David Aldrich, 65, of Grafton
– On Monday, December 19th, after a short battle with cancer, David Aldrich, loving son, brother, uncle, and friend passed peacefully at the age of 65, surrounded by his sister Karen, her husband Rick, his dedicated caregivers, and friends. He was born, October 22nd, 1957, in Worcester Mass. He was...
Janet W. Barry, 87, of Westborough
– Janet W. Barry, 87, of Westborough, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Barry. Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Cuerden) Howard. She attended St. Aidan’s Elementary School in...
Doris E. Hallen, 98, of North Grafton
– Doris E. (Peterson) Hallen, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in the family home. She leaves four children, Richard Hallen and his wife Gail of Worcester, Nancy Hallen and her husband John Canestraro of North Grafton, David Hallen and his wife Deborah of Rutland, and Linda Christie of Germany; four grandchildren, Emily Hallen, Clarissa Petrie-Hallen and her husband Shawn, Julia Canestraro Langer and her husband David, and Erica Canestraro Meretzky and her husband Dan; three great grandchildren, Scarlett and Cecily Langer, and Sebastian Petrie-Hallen; a sister, Grace MacKirdy of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in 1983 by her husband of 36 years, Roland C. Hallen, her brother Earl Peterson, and sisters Gladys Peterson, Nancy Peterson, and Mae Edwards.
Jeremiah D. McGillicuddy, 93, of Southborough
– Jeremiah D. McGillicuddy, 93, of Southborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was the devoted son of Daniel and Mary McGillicuddy, beloved husband of pre-deceased Edna (Samaha) McGillicuddy, and adored by his sisters Jean O’Brien, pre-deceased Dorothy Daly and Ann Graham. Jerry was a loving father and is survived by his children, Jerry, Kevin and wife Sue, Sean and wife Beth, Maureen and husband Bill, and 5 cherished grandchildren.
Westborough welcomes bubble tea store
WESTBOROUGH – Bubble tea has come to town. Local and state officials welcomed Cha Cha N Beans on West Main Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 21. “This is the right time, the right place, the right people,” said Claire (Chai-Ling) Tsai, the store’s co-owner, who had been planning this store for four years.
Zoe’s Rocks continue to make a difference
SHREWSBURY – Zoe Wolfus was a straight-A student, a soccer goalie, a human rights activist and an artist. She was a daughter, a sister and a friend – who died by suicide at 16 years old in August 2020. She would have been 19 this month. In an...
Scout becomes first female Eagle Scout from ARHS
SOUTHBOROUGH – An Eagle Scout ceremony in the fall marked a significant milestone — Ariella Zalev became the first female Eagle Scout from Algonquin Regional High School. Her scouting career began before girls were allowed to become scouts, watching her brothers’ scouting journeys and joining them on trips and at events like the Pinewood Derby.
Marlborough’s fire department holds Santa Run
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department has had a very busy year, already surpassing last year’s incident total the first week of December. But over the weekend, there were three incidents that will be a little bit “different” than the usual fire calls, medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents and others. They will be providing “mutual aid” to Santa Claus, who will be parking the sleigh and reindeer and riding in a fire truck.
From cable to YouTube, Marlborough schools get the word out
MARLBOROUGH – When it comes to getting the word out about programs and events, Marlborough Public Schools has a variety of options at hand. During the Dec. 13 School Committee meeting, Communications Coordinator Jill Morin presented an overview on how students, staff and families use social media and WMCT, the city’s cable access studio.
Truck strikes bridge in downtown Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Drivers in downtown may be facing major delays. A truck has struck the East Main Street bridge in downtown Westborough, according to a post by the Westborough Fire Department on Facebook. A photo shared by the fire department shows that a part of the roof of the...
Storm update: downed wires, scattered outages
REGION – A pre-Christmas storm dumped up to 2 inches of rain in the area on Friday, Dec. 23. High winds during and after the storm left some residents in the dark. Around 7 a.m., the Westborough Fire Department reported that a tree knocked down an electrical wire at West Main Street, between Kay and Adams streets. National Grid is working to fix the damage; expect traffic delays.
Marlborough police log, Dec. 23 edition
8:26 a.m. South St. Vandalism. 9:06 a.m. Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Maple St. MVA property damage only. 10:23 a.m. Sperry’s Liquors/Lincoln St. MVA property damage only. 11:02 a.m. Arrested, Kevyn Andrew Medeiros Ferreira, 19, of 54 River St., Marlborough, for op MV with license suspended, number plate missing. 2:43 p.m. Royal Crest...
Cold Harbor plans brewery, restaurant to open this spring
WESTBOROUGH – Something is brewing at 66 Otis St., yards away from Turnpike Road. The walls and roof have been installed at the site that will be the home of Cold Harbor Brewery come this spring. “It’s a phenomenal location,” said William Oliveira, managing partner for Cold Harbor. “We...
Three-vehicle crash led to Route 20 shutdown in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury faced delays after the roadway was shut down for about four hours after a three-vehicle crash on Dec. 20. According to Shrewsbury Lt. Nick Perna, Shrewsbury police and firefighters along with Worcester EMS responded to Route 20 near Flynn’s Truck Stop at about 11:45 a.m.
Former Hudson police station receives funding to develop affordable housing units
HUDSON – The former Hudson Police Department station is one step closer to becoming an affordable housing development. The Baker-Polito administration approved $93.4 million in direct funding and $33 million in state and federal housing tax credits from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to develop 790 housing units spanning 14 projects throughout Massachusetts.
Shrewsbury police log, Dec. 23 edition
11:53 a.m. Centech Blvd. Suspicious person/MV. 2:02 p.m. Blossom Tree Dr. Medical call. 3:02 p.m. Boston Tpke. Harassment. 3:24 p.m. Boston Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 6:38 p.m. Francis Ave. Medical call. 7:41 p.m. Boston Tpke. Harassment. 9:19 p.m. Lake St. Suspicious person/MV. 9:37 p.m. Keyes House Rd. B&E...
Northborough police log, Dec. 23 edition
9:30 p.m. Bartlett St. Ambulance. 7:17 a.m. Crawford St. Ambulance. 10:29 a.m. West Main St. Accident: P.D. 3:21 p.m. Whitney St. Animal calls. 3:28 p.m. Woodstone Rd. Well-being check. 4:58 p.m. West Main/Davis Sts. Accident: P.D. 5:49 p.m. Pinehaven Dr. Ambulance. Tuesday, Dec. 6. 11:32 a.m. Bartlett St. Threats. 12:00...
Westborough girls basketball team defeats Shrewsbury
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough and Shrewsbury girls basketball teams went head-to-head on Dec. 22. The Rangers ultimately emerged victorious, beating the Colonials 44-30. “We set our goals together before the game, and the girls came out and met each goal we set,” said Head Coach Erin Studivan. “The girls knew we needed to bring energy to the game and play Ranger basketball to get a win.”
