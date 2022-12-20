ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

This $5.65 Million New Home in Las Vegas Provides A Sublime Indoor Outdoor Lifestyle with Incredible Resort Style Amenities

38 Ravenswood Avenue Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 38 Ravenswood Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada is a new custom home in the 24-hour guard-gated community of Southern Highlands Golf Club and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 Ravenswood Avenue, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Travel + Leisure names Neon Museum one of top US museums for art, history

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Neon Museum continues to be recognized for its efforts in preserving some of Las Vegas' most historic neon signs. Travel + Leisure magazine recently released its list of the top 27 museums for art, history, culture, and science in the United States, naming the popular downtown Las Vegas site.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

C-SUITE: Meet Mike Cruz, Dee for Dentist

Mike Cruz is the chief operations officer of Dee for Dentist, a local family practice providing state-of-the-art digital dentistry to the Southern Nevada community. A: Currently, I’m reading “Multipliers” by Liz Wiseman, which is a business book focused on leadership and growing people. It discusses how to become the type of leader that inspires team members to reach further and exceed expectations. That is something I strive to do as I am passionate about growing businesses. As a private dental practice, we focus on creating and maintaining a positive workplace culture that allows us to attract the best talent who shares our mission and propels our business forward.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

What to do if you can’t find kids medicine at Las Vegas stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This holiday season the most important shopping for lots of parents are finding medicine for their child. Many are met with slim options in person and searching online trying to fight the triple threat of viruses this winter. Many stores in the Las Vegas valley...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mr. BBQ debuts Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to fill your plate with an all-new Korean barbecue restaurant. California's Mr. BBQ restaurant is celebrating its first location in Las Vegas. Guests can now grab a seat inside the 3,500-square-foot space and feast while surrounded by neon lights and iconic character mascots.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip casino are celebrating the holiday with some extra money in their pockets after hitting massive jackpots. According to posts from Caesars Palace on Twitter, one guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing video poker. A second guest hit a $100,000 jackpot on a slot machine, the property tweeted.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New signage spotted around Harry Reid Airport a year after name change

Las Vegas (KSNV) — New Harry Reid International Airport signs were recently spotted around the valley. New installations of the name swap from McCarran Airport are now at the 215 beltway, Tropicana, and Las Vegas Boulevard. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Traffic alert: RTC offering tips, free bus rides...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Rescue Mission offers holiday meals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is offering a special holiday meal for those in need this season. The rescue offered free meals to people living on the streets on Friday. Volunteers say it's the least they can do for the community during this holiday season.
LAS VEGAS, NV

