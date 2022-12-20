Read full article on original website
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
luxury-houses.net
This $5.65 Million New Home in Las Vegas Provides A Sublime Indoor Outdoor Lifestyle with Incredible Resort Style Amenities
38 Ravenswood Avenue Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 38 Ravenswood Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada is a new custom home in the 24-hour guard-gated community of Southern Highlands Golf Club and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 Ravenswood Avenue, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
8newsnow.com
Resources available for seniors in Las Vegas experiencing holiday loneliness
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— This may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many seniors, it could be the loneliest. Though the holidays for many are family-oriented, it is hard to keep the holiday spirit up when there isn’t much family around. Sheila Zachea, who is...
lasvegastribune.net
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the Nation for Metros with the largest share of 65-and-older Homeowners with a Mortgage
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the nation for metros with the largest share of 65-and-older homeowners with a mortgage, according to new LendingTree research. The study looks at where homeowners are likely to still be paying off their mortgage near or past the age of retirement, using the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
news3lv.com
Travel + Leisure names Neon Museum one of top US museums for art, history
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Neon Museum continues to be recognized for its efforts in preserving some of Las Vegas' most historic neon signs. Travel + Leisure magazine recently released its list of the top 27 museums for art, history, culture, and science in the United States, naming the popular downtown Las Vegas site.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
news3lv.com
How a Las Vegas man is turning millions of chopsticks into housewares
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — ChopValue is recycling and keeping tons of chopsticks out of our landfills. Brooks Smith, the owner of ChopValue, joined us to talk more about his work.
businesspress.vegas
C-SUITE: Meet Mike Cruz, Dee for Dentist
Mike Cruz is the chief operations officer of Dee for Dentist, a local family practice providing state-of-the-art digital dentistry to the Southern Nevada community. A: Currently, I’m reading “Multipliers” by Liz Wiseman, which is a business book focused on leadership and growing people. It discusses how to become the type of leader that inspires team members to reach further and exceed expectations. That is something I strive to do as I am passionate about growing businesses. As a private dental practice, we focus on creating and maintaining a positive workplace culture that allows us to attract the best talent who shares our mission and propels our business forward.
Fox5 KVVU
What to do if you can’t find kids medicine at Las Vegas stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This holiday season the most important shopping for lots of parents are finding medicine for their child. Many are met with slim options in person and searching online trying to fight the triple threat of viruses this winter. Many stores in the Las Vegas valley...
news3lv.com
Mr. BBQ debuts Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to fill your plate with an all-new Korean barbecue restaurant. California's Mr. BBQ restaurant is celebrating its first location in Las Vegas. Guests can now grab a seat inside the 3,500-square-foot space and feast while surrounded by neon lights and iconic character mascots.
news3lv.com
Santa stops by Sunrise Children's Hospital to drop off toys for patients
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a busy time for Santa, but he took a quick time out Thursday to make a special stop at Sunrise Children's Hospital to visit pediatric patients. He arrived in style, too, by helicopter. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: Holiday lights contest winner, Dec....
Craving something sweet? This Las Vegas store will satisfy your cravings
For a special holiday edition of Nevada Built, we're treating you to a behind-the-scenes look inside a small, family-owned Summerlin shop creating designer chocolates.
Local chefs showcase Italian recipes to make over the holidays
8 News Now reporter Candese Charles visited with Italian chef Nickolas Rizzo and his wife Katie Rizzo, also a chef. Both were holding a cooking class.
Fox5 KVVU
John Mull’s Meats to be designated as historic site in city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beloved Las Vegas business John Mull’s Meats is set to get even more recognition. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the...
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip casino are celebrating the holiday with some extra money in their pockets after hitting massive jackpots. According to posts from Caesars Palace on Twitter, one guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing video poker. A second guest hit a $100,000 jackpot on a slot machine, the property tweeted.
Cobblestone Cottage Tea House to Open with High Tea and More
Be transported to English and French countrysides in a “beautiful, transformational space”
news3lv.com
New signage spotted around Harry Reid Airport a year after name change
Las Vegas (KSNV) — New Harry Reid International Airport signs were recently spotted around the valley. New installations of the name swap from McCarran Airport are now at the 215 beltway, Tropicana, and Las Vegas Boulevard. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Traffic alert: RTC offering tips, free bus rides...
DOJ settles with Las Vegas medical practice over employee termination
The Justice Department reached a settlement with a medical practice in Las Vegas over accusations that the firm violated the Immigration and Nationality Act.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Rescue Mission offers holiday meals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is offering a special holiday meal for those in need this season. The rescue offered free meals to people living on the streets on Friday. Volunteers say it's the least they can do for the community during this holiday season.
Fox5 KVVU
Moon Valley Nurseries offering free Christmas trees Thursday in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Haven’t picked up a Christmas tree yet? You’re in luck. A Las Vegas Valley plant nursery has announced that it will give away the remainder of its Christmas trees on Thursday. Moon Valley says that while supplies last, residents can visit one of...
Las Vegas FBI warns of scammers looking to take advantage of holiday giving
The Las Vegas Division of the FBI has warned shoppers to be vigilant to protect themselves from scams that can come in many forms during the holidays.
