Jimmy Butler's Status For Bulls-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

FINAL UPATE: Jimmy Butler has been ruled out.

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler is now questionable.

On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Florida.

For the game, six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (injury management) listed probable for Tuesday."

Butler is coming off an impressive game in Saturday's 111-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

He played 34 minutes and had 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block (on 9/15 shooting from the field).

On the season, Butler is averaging 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest in 20 games.

After a bad start to the season, the Heat are playing much better as of late.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Heat are 16-15 in 31 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have been good, going 9-6 in 15 games hosted in Miami, Florida.

As for the Bulls, they have had a very disappointing season.

They are 11-18 in their first 29 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Bulls are 3-7, and they are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

On the road, the they are 4-11 in 15 games away from the United Center in Chicago.

Butler spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Bulls.