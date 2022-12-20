ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jimmy Butler's Status For Bulls-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgfaz_0jp7oOIN00

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

FINAL UPATE: Jimmy Butler has been ruled out.

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler is now questionable.

On Tuesday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Florida.

For the game, six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (injury management) listed probable for Tuesday."

Butler is coming off an impressive game in Saturday's 111-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

He played 34 minutes and had 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block (on 9/15 shooting from the field).

On the season, Butler is averaging 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest in 20 games.

After a bad start to the season, the Heat are playing much better as of late.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Heat are 16-15 in 31 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have been good, going 9-6 in 15 games hosted in Miami, Florida.

As for the Bulls, they have had a very disappointing season.

They are 11-18 in their first 29 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Bulls are 3-7, and they are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

On the road, the they are 4-11 in 15 games away from the United Center in Chicago.

Butler spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Bulls.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?

Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?

The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy