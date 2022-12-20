ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

American tourist killed as massive wave strikes cruise ship in Argentina

An American tourist was killed and four other people were injured when a massive wave struck Viking Polaris cruise ship as it sailed in southern Argentina on Tuesday.“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said in statement released regarding the incident. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies.”It also said the injuries suffered by the other passengers were not life threatening.The name and hometown of the American woman who died have not yet been released. She was 62 years old. The cruise ship was heading for...
Outsider.com

The Independent

The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell off ship shares what it was like to spend 20 hours at sea

A Carnival cruise ship passenger has shared his experience of treading water for 20 hours in the gulf of Mexico in a new tell-all interview.James Michael Grimes, from Alabama, US, went missing on 24 November, the night before Thanksgiving, after falling from the Carnival Valor cruise ship into the ocean.During the five-day cruise from Cozumel to Mexico, Mr Grimes left the bar to use the toilet. In an interview with ABC News on Friday 2 December, he said he woke up in the ocean, and could no longer see the ship.Grimes explained that surviving the fall felt like he had...
Reuters

Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms

DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
marinelink.com

World's Largest Cruise Ship Floated Out in Finland

Finland's Meyer Turku shipyard has floated out what it says is the world's largest and Royal Caribbean International’s most environmentally friendly cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. During the upcoming weekend, the ship will be moved to the outfitting dock, where its now fully assembled hull will be finished...
AOL Corp

Americans stranded for days at freezing Iceland airport

A romantic getaway to a winter wonderland instead became three days of delays and disruptions for Missouri couple Becky and Robert Carson who, along with dozens of others, have been stuck at an airport in Iceland with little food or communication and forced to sleep on cold floors. Heavy snowfall...
The Guardian

Germany pauses buying Puma tanks after mass breakdown

The German government has said it will pause purchases of new Puma tanks after a mass breakdown during exercises, lamenting a “harsh setback” as Berlin seeks to overhaul its military. The armoured infantry vehicles – which were supposed to form part of Germany’s contribution to a Nato force...
maritime-executive.com

Captain Presumed Dead After Cargo Ship Burns off Turkey

Turkish authorities and a local fishing boat responded to reports of a dry cargo ship on fire approximately five miles off the coast of Turkey. The crewmembers were rescued with several taken to a local hospital while the captain of the vessel, an Egyptian, is reported missing and believed to have either died in the fire or possibly drowned after jumping from his burning vessel.
AOL Corp

marinelink.com

Payment Issues Leave Dozens of Bulk Carriers Stranded Off Iran

Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West's sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, but the impact...
TheDailyBeast

Western Officials Say Russia May Not Be Behind Pipeline Bombing

Western officials say Russia might not have been responsible for the mysterious explosions that damaged undersea pipelines supplying energy to Europe in September, according to a report. Although several prominent figures including world leaders quickly pointed the finger at Moscow for the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, months of investigation haven’t found any hard evidence suggesting Russia was responsible, The Washington Post reports. “There is no evidence at this point that Russia was behind the sabotage,” one anonymous European official said, expressing a view reportedly representative of those shared by 23 intelligence officials and diplomats from nine countries interviewed by the Post. Some said that definitively blaming any state actor for the incident—which is widely considered to have been a deliberate operation—may not be possible, the Post reports. Russian officials have previously blamed the U.S. for the explosions.
