Bugger That
3d ago
I just wonder where the state actually got this money. DeSantis likes to tout giving away infrastructure money that actually came from the Biden administration.
4
Union Station: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues
Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on Jan. 6, 2023. Until then, happy holidays!. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke in favor of legislation that would prohibit paycheck deductions for teachers...
floridainsider.com
Florida unveils two new available license plates
License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
Editorial: 'Hope' won't fix Florida's property insurance crisis
(CORRECTION: An earlier version of this editorial stated incorrectly that policyholders will have less time to file claims. As the Insurance Institute notes, however, "the change from 90 days to 60 days applies to insurers being required to respond to a filed property claim. It is not the deadline for consumers to file a claim. The filing deadline for an initial hurricane claim is one year after the storm makes landfall, with up to 18 months...
usf.edu
Citizens CEO announces retirement, a week after state insurance commissioner said he will resign
After Florida lawmakers made changes in the insurance system that he described as “historic,” Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Barry Gilway said Thursday he will retire. The Citizens Board of Governors named Tim Cerio, the state-backed insurer’s general counsel, to serve as interim president and CEO....
palmcoastobserver.com
Gov. DeSantis’ legacy will be property insurance
Maybe he realizes it. And maybe he understands that if he doesn’t get this right, this could wipe out his chances of being elected president. While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is riding high as the nation’s leading crusader against woke-ism and a potential white knight presidential candidate for the nation’s Republicans, long after he is gone from Florida politics, his legacy here will be tied to the issue Florida legislators were addressing this week in Tallahassee: property insurance.
New Florida laws take effect in January, including from recent special session
Multiple laws take effect starting in January. WFLA.com breaks down some of the bigger ones.
fox13news.com
Florida leads country in population growth or the first time in 65 years
TAMPA, Fla. - This week, the US Census Bureau named Florida the fastest-growing state in the country. The population here grew 1.9% from 2021 to 2022. It's the first time the state has led in growth since 1957. Dennis Prescott, who works in the tech-sector, moved to Tampa with his...
floridapolitics.com
Here are the Top 10 most important political stories in South Florida in 2022
Most of the region's big stories have cliffhangers for 2023. There is never a dull moment, much less a dull year, in South Florida politics. And 2022 was no exception. Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties were host to numerous happenings that drew national headlines and the celebration — or consternation — of residents and outsiders alike.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
orangeandbluepress.com
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
Controversial change to Florida gun laws expected to pass in coming legislative session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is pushing for sweeping changes to the state's gun laws, including legislation making it legal for citizens to carry firearms without a permit.
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
Florida to Close 2022 with the Highest Surplus in History. Find Out How
The greatest surplus in Florida history has been recorded. The Sunshine State reported a $21.8 billion surplus and lowered its debt by $1.3 billion in 2022, according to a recently published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance.
fox13news.com
Tips for homeowners to get by with impacts of property insurance
One week ago, Governor Ron DeSantis signed property insurance reform. The goal is to stabilize the insurance market by making it more competitive, which in turn will save homeowners money, but there is still work to be done.
House Republican Division Could Leave Florida High and Dry in Congress
With Republicans having won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Texas Rep. Kevin Brady (R) announcing his retirement from the lower chamber, the chairmanship in the House Ways and Means Committee is vacant and Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan (R) could be in a position to head up the powerful position.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis appoints former congressional staffer Roy Alaimo to finish term of late St. Johns County Commissioner
‘Roy is an experienced leader, (and) he’s got big shoes to fill.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed former congressional staffer Roy Alaimo to the St. Johns County Commission, where he will serve until the 2024 election. DeSantis’ office announced the appointment Wednesday. Alaimo will finish the term of District...
This Florida Community Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Florida.
DeSantis Ignites Firestorms with Plan to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the passage of a bill that would allow gun owners to carry a weapon in public without a permit. However, since DeSantis took office, gun violence has been on a vertical rise. Will adding more guns to the mix make the situation any better? Who even cares?
Ron DeSantis Names Four New Judges in Northeast Florida
Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced four judicial appointments to the Fifth District Court of Appeal. These appointments are to fill the four vacancies, created by the enactment of HB 7027, that take effect on January 1, 2023. Adrian Soud, of Jacksonville, to serve as Judge on the Fifth District Court...
Florida Gators Get a New Look: University of Florida Specialty License Plate Redesigned
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced on Thursday the release of the newly redesigned University of Florida specialty license plate. This is the third redesign of the plate since it was first enacted during the 1987 Legislative Session. As of December 9, there were 92,631...
