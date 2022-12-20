ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 15

Bugger That
3d ago

I just wonder where the state actually got this money. DeSantis likes to tout giving away infrastructure money that actually came from the Biden administration.

Reply(3)
4
Related
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues

Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on Jan. 6, 2023. Until then, happy holidays!. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke in favor of legislation that would prohibit paycheck deductions for teachers...
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Florida unveils two new available license plates

License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: 'Hope' won't fix Florida's property insurance crisis

(CORRECTION: An earlier version of this editorial stated incorrectly that policyholders will have less time to file claims. As the Insurance Institute notes, however, "the change from 90 days to 60 days applies to insurers being required to respond to a filed property claim. It is not the deadline for consumers to file a claim. The filing deadline for an initial hurricane claim is one year after the storm makes landfall, with up to 18 months...
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

Gov. DeSantis’ legacy will be property insurance

Maybe he realizes it. And maybe he understands that if he doesn’t get this right, this could wipe out his chances of being elected president. While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is riding high as the nation’s leading crusader against woke-ism and a potential white knight presidential candidate for the nation’s Republicans, long after he is gone from Florida politics, his legacy here will be tied to the issue Florida legislators were addressing this week in Tallahassee: property insurance.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Here are the Top 10 most important political stories in South Florida in 2022

Most of the region's big stories have cliffhangers for 2023. There is never a dull moment, much less a dull year, in South Florida politics. And 2022 was no exception. Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties were host to numerous happenings that drew national headlines and the celebration — or consternation — of residents and outsiders alike.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
orangeandbluepress.com

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Four New Judges in Northeast Florida

Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced four judicial appointments to the Fifth District Court of Appeal. These appointments are to fill the four vacancies, created by the enactment of HB 7027, that take effect on January 1, 2023. Adrian Soud, of Jacksonville, to serve as Judge on the Fifth District Court...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy