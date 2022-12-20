Read full article on original website
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft
On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Police Respond to Several Crashes Due to Slick Roads
MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. A driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. He was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street department prepping roads,...
WKRN
Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon
The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
wgnsradio.com
MPD: Murfreesboro Roads have Black Ice in Spots
(MURFREESBORO, TN) MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. One driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. Thankfully, he was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street...
smithcountyinsider.com
Speeding incident leads to heroin and meth charges
On November 10, Sergeant Junior Fields responded to assist Deputy Robin Bellar with a traffic stop Highway 70 in Elmwood. Mr. Bryon Evans was traveling 70 mph in the 55 mph speed limit zone on the Caney Fork Bridge. As Mr Bryon was being issued a state citation he was informed that a search of his vehicle will be conducted.
WSMV
Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
smithcountyinsider.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol sobriety checkpoint scheduled for December 23, 2022
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on December 23, 2022 on Highway 70 in Smith County 0.3 miles west of Rome Baptist Church. Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. Troopers...
Drug Bust made in Decherd on Saturday
On Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, Decherd Police Department was dispatched to Sonic Drive-In in reference to a subject locking their keys in their vehicle. Sgt. Tyler Womack arrived at Sonic and could immediately smell a strong odor believed to be marijuana in the parking lot. After getting the vehicle unlocked,...
WDEF
Police make drug arrests after investigating shots fired in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gunshots in East Chattanooga led police to make some drugs arrests on Tuesday. Officers heard the gunfire on Sheridan Avenue. They found shell casings in the backyard of a home and determined where the shots were fired from. Chattanooga patrol officers and a K-9 searched the...
TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing Warren County man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Warren County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help finding a missing man with a medical condition.
Murfreesboro Police Looking for Persons of Interest in Stolen Merchandise Cases
Detectives need assistance identifying three persons of interest in two separate stolen merchandise cases. MORE CRIME NEWS. On Nov. 29, two TVs were stolen from the Memorial Blvd. Walmart, and on Dec. 6, two TVs, two Razor scooters and pants were stolen from the Walmart on S. Rutherford Blvd. Walmart...
Illegal Snacks Seized in Decherd
The Decherd Police Department wants to raise awareness to all parents and citizens that may not be aware of a growing issue. At first look officers could have thought that some items looked like a normal bag of chips during a traffic stop on December 15, but they later seized the items.
WTVC
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
smithcountyinsider.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 40 State Troopers; one assigned to Smith County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol graduated 40 new State Troopers at a ceremony conducted on Friday, December 16, 2022. One of the new troopers, Eric Ongaro, will serve in Smith County. Read the press release below for more information:. NASHVILLE — On December 16, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security...
wgnsradio.com
Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler
(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
WKRN
9-year-old's miraculous recovery
A 9-year-old child suffered a brain bleed but has completely recovered. A 9-year-old child suffered a brain bleed but has completely recovered. Remembering Trinity Music City’s first Christmas. For years, Trinity Music City was a popular destination for visitors looking for huge Christmas light attractions in Middle Tennessee. Winter...
wjle.com
Hale Charged in Burglary and Theft at Wal-Mart
A 40-year-old woman was arrested last week by Smithville Police charged in a burglary and theft at Wal-mart. In addition to those offenses, Jessica French Hale was also cited for simple possession and criminal trespassing. Chief Mark Collins said that police were summoned to a suspicious person call on Morgan...
