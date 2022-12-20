ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft

On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Police Respond to Several Crashes Due to Slick Roads

MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. A driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. He was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street department prepping roads,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon

The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD: Murfreesboro Roads have Black Ice in Spots

(MURFREESBORO, TN) MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. One driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. Thankfully, he was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street...
MURFREESBORO, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Speeding incident leads to heroin and meth charges

On November 10, Sergeant Junior Fields responded to assist Deputy Robin Bellar with a traffic stop Highway 70 in Elmwood. Mr. Bryon Evans was traveling 70 mph in the 55 mph speed limit zone on the Caney Fork Bridge. As Mr Bryon was being issued a state citation he was informed that a search of his vehicle will be conducted.
ELMWOOD, TN
WSMV

Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
LEBANON, TN
WAFF

Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
On Target News

Drug Bust made in Decherd on Saturday

On Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, Decherd Police Department was dispatched to Sonic Drive-In in reference to a subject locking their keys in their vehicle. Sgt. Tyler Womack arrived at Sonic and could immediately smell a strong odor believed to be marijuana in the parking lot. After getting the vehicle unlocked,...
DECHERD, TN
On Target News

Illegal Snacks Seized in Decherd

The Decherd Police Department wants to raise awareness to all parents and citizens that may not be aware of a growing issue. At first look officers could have thought that some items looked like a normal bag of chips during a traffic stop on December 15, but they later seized the items.
DECHERD, TN
WTVC

Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler

(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

9-year-old's miraculous recovery

A 9-year-old child suffered a brain bleed but has completely recovered. A 9-year-old child suffered a brain bleed but has completely recovered. Remembering Trinity Music City’s first Christmas. For years, Trinity Music City was a popular destination for visitors looking for huge Christmas light attractions in Middle Tennessee. Winter...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wjle.com

Hale Charged in Burglary and Theft at Wal-Mart

A 40-year-old woman was arrested last week by Smithville Police charged in a burglary and theft at Wal-mart. In addition to those offenses, Jessica French Hale was also cited for simple possession and criminal trespassing. Chief Mark Collins said that police were summoned to a suspicious person call on Morgan...
SMITHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy